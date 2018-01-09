Many people on Twitter, including celebrities, are showing mixed reactions to the support First Daughter Ivanka Trump is showing Oprah Winfrey after her historic speech in accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night. Positive comments from Ivanka Trump elicited a mixture of confusion and anger because Ivanka has never called her father, Donald Trump, out for his own alleged mistreatment of women. Celebs, including Chrissy Teigen, were not going to let Ivanka Trump get away with jumping on board the #timesup and Oprah Winfrey trains without some explanation.

While The Oprah Winfrey Speech Was Unifying, It Made Ivanka Trump A Target

Like many people around the world, Ivanka Trump was watching the Golden Globes on Sunday night, and she took to Twitter to gush over the way Oprah Winfrey reached out across social boundaries with her Cecil B. DeMille acceptance speech, according to Hollywood Life. Oprah touched many with her speech, bringing the audience to its feet in praise.

While most people agreed with Ivanka Trump that Oprah’s speech was inspiring and touching, many could not tolerate the perceived hypocrisy, considering how many people have accused Donald Trump of sexual harassment. Winfrey spoke at length about challenging powerful men, and Ivanka Trump seemed to miss the connection. Chrissy Teigen, a Twitter regular, did not mince words, expressing that she wasn’t interested in anything Ivanka had to say about Oprah or anything else.

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

Many Suggested That Ivanka Trump Should Stay Off The Oprah Winfrey Bandwagon

Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post stated that Ivanka and the Trump family were part of the problem and not the solution, and wondered how Ivanka didn’t make the connection between the Oprah speech and her own father’s behavior.

This is the most hypocritical, clueless statement in her regrettable time in the WH. Your father has a trail of victims and supported Roy Moore, Ivanka. YOU are indeed part of the problem Ivanka. #complicit — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 9, 2018

Ivanka Trump’s single comment about Winfrey’s speech quickly drew over 20k comments on Twitter alone. Alyssa Milano, who has also been vocal in #metoo and now #timesup, suggested that Ivanka should put her money where her tweeting is.

“Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.”

While some people suggested that Ivanka should “get help” for her “delusion” others simply agreed that Oprah Winfrey had given an excellent speech, but steered Ivanka Trump away from running for office herself. But the largest volume of comments involved Donald Trump, his accusers, and his behavior on the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

Some Twitter Users Asked If Ivanka Realized Oprah Was Talking About Donald Trump

Issie Brennan asked if Ivanka was now seeing her father in a new light after Oprah Winfrey’s speech.

“So, does this mean you’re going to aid your father’s victims in bringing him to justice? If not—have two seats because you are contributing nothing to the conversation that isn’t empty, devoid of any true feeling or sentiment, and, frankly, distasteful.”

Most Twitter users thought that it was best if Ivanka simply moved on and stopped talking about Oprah or any social issues.

“Oh, lord in heaven, stop talking. Have you met your dad?!”

Ivanka Trump just praised Oprah's Golden Globes speech — and the internet isn't having it https://t.co/RzphEX4Vfa — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 9, 2018

The Washington Post Suggested Ivanka Was A Hypocrite For Praising Oprah And Not Criticizing Trump

Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post says that the debate about whether Ivanka Trump blindly supports her father or if she believes her father needs to change. Either way, why give Oprah Winfrey a “you go, girl”?

“The unceasing debate over Ivanka Trump is whether she is a clueless enabler or a savvy troll, jabbing her father with sly tweets. Whatever the answer to the Ivanka Trump riddle, whether she is a dupe or a nettle, it has become obvious that she serves no useful role in this administration.”

Marcus wondered aloud how Ivanka Trump can justify her Winfrey cheerleading after a speech about women who have overcome oppressive men? After all, Marcus reminded readers, it was Ivanka who stood by silently as her father supported accused child molester Roy Moore in a congressional election. Oprah gave a speech that commended those who stood up to oppression, yet Ivanka has had many opportunities to do so, and has taken a pass.

Marcus suggests that Ivanka Trump needs to listen to the Oprah Winfrey speech again before commenting further.