Mario Lopez Confirms The Sex Of Eva Longoria’s Baby, Reveals He’s The Godfather With Adorable Photo

Mario Lopez is confirming the sex of friend Eva Longoria’s unborn baby and revealing that he’s about to become a godfather. The EXTRA host shared a sweet photo of himself and his longtime friend catching up on the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7, where he let slip what Eva’s having and also confirmed his big role in the baby’s life.

Mario shared the very sweet photo with his more than 1 million followers on the social media site, which showed him putting his hand on Eva’s bump as she wore all-black to the event in support of the Time’s Up movement to show solidarity with women across the world who have been sexually harassed or abused.

Lopez then revealed some big news in the caption, confirming that Longoria is expecting a baby boy by sweetly referring to her baby as his “godson.”

“So happy for my girl @EvaLongoria!” Mario captioned the photo of himself and the former Desperate Housewives actress on the red carpet together. Lopez then added that he “can’t wait to meet my future godson…”

The actor turned TV host’s big reveal comes shortly after People reported that Eva and husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón were expecting their first child together and that the baby was a boy in a report back in December.

The site also claimed that the star is thought to be around four months along in her pregnancy, meaning her baby boy will likely be born around May.

Longoria then officially confirmed the exciting news herself on Instagram in celebration of the New Year shortly after the outlet reported the news of her pregnancy, as she gave fans their first glimpse at her growing baby bump.

Eva shared a snap on her Instagram account which showed off her growing middle for the first time as she wore red flannel pajamas while her family members lovingly placed their hands on her bump.

“New year, new adventures!” the actress then captioned the photo, officially confirming for the first time that she’s pregnant. “I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! #HappyNewYear #2018.”

Eva didn’t confirm the sex of her baby at the time, though Mario’s big reveal pretty much makes it certain that Eva and José will be welcoming a little boy into the world in 2018.

Longoria and Lopez have notably been close friends for some time now, with the Mirror reporting back in 2016 that Mario actually hit the stage with another of Eva’s famous pals, David Beckham, to perform a duet at her wedding almost two years ago.

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The pregnant Over Her Dead Body actress is notoriously close to the Beckham family and is godmother to David and Victoria’s 6-year-old daughter Harper.

But while it’s not clear if Victoria will be Longoria’s baby’s godmother, per My San Antonio, Eva is, in fact, returning the favor for the EXTRA host as she’s actually godmother to Mario’s daughter with wife Courtney. They confirmed back in 2010 that the star is godmother to their now 7-year-old daughter, Gia.

Longoria’s baby boy marks the first child for the actress, while her husband has three children from a previous marriage.