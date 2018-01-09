Yolanda Hadid Has Found Love With A New Man In Her Life

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Yolanda Hadid, says she’s has found love. The 53-year-old reality TV star who’s set to launch a series on Lifetime reveals that she’s now “off the market” and is “so in love.”

Hadid spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the mystery man she has in her life and how things are coming full circle for her. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, split up with Grammy-winning music producer, David Foster, in 2015, and made a big move to New York City where she could be closer to supermodel daughters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

Hadid tells ET that she’s “very blessed” to have found a “beautiful love” with someone special. She’s extremely excited about the romance and adds that she’s now “off the market.”

Who is this mystery man that Yolanda Hadid is so interested in? She teases her new love isn’t a celebrity but is a businessman. It sounds as if this relationship will lack the undue stress of appearing as a housewife on RHOBH. It didn’t do her marriage to Foster any favors.

“He’s a very private person,” Hadid says of her new man. “I think that after having such public fiasco in my last relationship, I think that I’m going to try to keep this private for as long as I can and enjoy it.”

She hasn’t dished on who her boyfriend is, but it’s understandable that she’d want to protect the romance as long as possible given what transpired with Foster — who’s reportedly seeing American Idol alum, Katharine McPhee.

Things are good for Yolanda right now. She describes everything falling into place as it “just came falling from the heavens.” She’s looking forward to Making a Model airing, a reality show she executive produces and stars in. In the series, Hadid coaches six aspiring teenage models and their momagers to fame. It’s the ideal role for Hadid since she’s obviously successful at helping to manage her famous daughters’ careers. During her first season on RHOBH, Yolanda was seen at the studio coaching Gigi and frequently giving input to photographers and stylists.

The part that interests Yolanda Hadid in her new series is the mother-daughter relationship and the journey is traveled together. It’s also a delicate balancing act, as Hadid puts it. She imparts that it’s also about teaching moms “to be in the shadow and let their children just shine in their own ways, step into their own power.”

Making a Model premieres Thursday, January 11 on Lifetime.