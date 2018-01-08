‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Hires Liam To Run Spectra Fashions

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) wants to be the woman to give Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) a new life after his split with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). This week, Liam shares news of Steffy’s infidelity with a few people close to him. He then has a talk with Steffy about their plans for co-parenting their unborn child while consciously uncoupling, since Liam is certain he’s not getting back with his wife. Once Sally knows about the split, she makes Liam an offer he can’t refuse.

Liam Needs To Get a Life

Although Liam goes back to see Steffy this week, according to B&B spoilers, he’s not getting back with her. In fact, he brings along some boxes and starts packing his things. Liam moves into a hotel because he can’t stand the idea of the cliff house even if Steffy moves out. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) handed Liam the deed to the property, but Liam threw it back at him and told him it wasn’t a fair price for Bill wrecking his marriage. Once Liam cuts ties with Steffy, he needs a new life to distract him.

Liam also needs a new job, and Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps predict that Sally offers a solution. At first, when Liam and Sally are talking, he tells her that he can’t help relocate Spectra Fashions because he’s going through some personal issues. Sally pushes for more information, and Liam eventually opens up to Sally about how Bill and Steffy betrayed him. Sally is horrified but also sees this as an opportunity. To ensure she keeps Liam close, Sally offers him a job running Spectra.

Sally Stakes Her Claim

Sally realizes immediately that Liam can’t continue working at Spencer. There’s no way that he can turn up at the offices of the family business and deal with his dad knowing he slept with Steffy. There’s also no way that Liam can go work at Forrester Creations given that his cheating wife works there. It seems that the only choices for Liam, given where people usually work on Bold and the Beautiful, is to accept Sally’s generous offer or put on an apron and start taking orders at Il Giardino.

Bold spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Sally wants to be there for Liam and tells him to lean on her. Liam helped Sally so much, and now it’s her turn to repay his past kindness to her. Sally can design, but she needs someone with a good head for business to help her run Spectra now that Thomas is gone. This might be the perfect scenario for Liam. He can avoid Steffy and Bill and work somewhere that’s a totally fresh start for him, far from his daddy drama.

Hope Shocked by Sally’s Bold Move

On the most recent B&B, the SheKnows Soaps recap reveals that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is back to LA, thanks to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and asked about Liam. So far, she only talked to Ridge and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and both are clueless about Bill and Steffy’s sexy shenanigans. But once Hope finds out that Steffy cheated and Liam walks out, she’ll run right over to talk to her ex-lover. We know Sally did her homework on Liam, and that means she knows about Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say Sally intervenes because she doesn’t want Hope sinking her claws into Liam – because Sally has her claws in him and wants him all to herself. It will be Sally versus Hope in a war for Liam, but Sally makes the first move by announcing her intentions. Hope is stunned by Sally being straightforward with her and must admire her a little bit. Plus, Hope told her mom that she’s decided that she doesn’t need a man to define her, so she’s not looking for romance right now.

Will Sally Win Liam?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally is smart to make Liam the offer of running Spectra. That puts him in all-day close contact with her and will give their relationship a chance to blossom. If Liam says yes to the job, it could set the stage for Liam and Sally’s new romance once his heartbreak over Steffy’s cheating heals. Then again, Hope might decide she can’t miss a chance to get back with her almost-husband again and pushes back on Sally.

The women fighting over him might be too much for Liam to deal with in his fragile state, but that doesn’t mean he’ll go running back to Steffy anytime soon. Catch up on the latest B&B scoop on Bill fighting to convince Steffy to love him and the looming twist that Bill is really the father of Steffy’s baby. Watch Bold on CBS every day, and check back often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.