Kendall Jenner Mocked On Twitter For Having Acne On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Kendall Jenner was a focal point on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet, and not for good reason. While the 21-year-old model was slammed for even attending the event, others opted to take a jab at her skin issues.

As the Inquisitr reported last night, Kendall received a ton of flack on Twitter for attending the Globes, as she is not in the film or scripted television arenas. Many felt she did not deserve to sit among Hollywood heavyweights like Steven Spielberg, Ava DuVernay, or Denzel Washington. She was shamed thousands of times on Twitter, with many pointing out the only acting she did last year was in a Pepsi commercial that mocked the Black Lives Matter movement.

Unfortunately, the hate didn’t stop there for Kendall. Twitter trolls also began to make fun of the model for having acne that her makeup couldn’t hide. Kendall had very noticeable blemishes on her face that seemed to almost be magnified by her makeup.

Some tweeted at Kendall directly and asked what was wrong with her skin, while others claimed she had no right to be a model with skin like that. One user even made a tremendous assumption and believed her acne was due to drugs. It didn’t take long for loyal Kendall fans to dismiss the heinous assumptions of drug use.

“You’re on drugs if you think that she did drugs. It’s called acne sweetie,” one user promptly clapped back.

Kendall Jenner Is Getting Dragged on Twitter for Appearing at the Golden Globes https://t.co/vlTVcKTkDN pic.twitter.com/D73o23ZcXp — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) January 8, 2018

Plenty of people stepped up to defend the model for even having the guts to come out after a bad acne outbreak. Several Twitter users admitted to wanting to hide in shame over their acne and applauded the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for hitting the red carpet proudly. On a night where the #TimesUp movement took center stage, it seemed deplorable that women would attack other women online over their appearance.

People are making fun of Kendall Jenner for her acne? Really? On a day when we are meant to be empowering women? — Ish ✨ (@ishcake0) January 8, 2018

Kendall has spoken up about her battle with acne before, as she has been suffering from the condition for years. In 2015, Kendall spoke openly about her acne on her personal website (via Hollywood Life) in a letter to her fans. She admitted to being acne-free for a few years but suffered from it terribly in her early teenage years.

Last night’s outbreak does not necessarily mean Kendall’s acne has come back full force, it very well could have just been a bad skin day. The model just recently re-tweeted a fans comment on her acne last night, who noted how amazing she looked despite her blemishes. Kendall encouraged her followers to strut their stuff no matter what.

