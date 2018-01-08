‘Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers: Reality Steve Details Ex-Boyfriend Drama Before Arie Luyendyk’s Final Rose [Rumors]

People are talking about ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season starring Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and it looks like Season 22 will be jam-packed with drama. Plenty of Bachelor spoilers have been making the rounds already, but the network’s previews have teased some intense moments on the way that fans are anxious to know more about. Which bachelorette has an ex-boyfriend show up and how intense do things get over this?

Viewers got a hint of this ex-boyfriend drama in an early Bachelor spoiler preview released by ABC. The clip shows a man saying that he doesn’t want to be on the show, but he wants to see one of the women still involved and he wants to marry her. The clip also shows that Arie Luyendyk Jr. becomes aware of this situation, which takes place just ahead of his final rose ceremony. Naturally, ABC is trying to keep more specific details under wraps, but gossip guru Reality Steve says he has the scoop.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers reveal that the man who shows up during filming is named Ross Jirgl and he used to date bachelorette Becca Kufrin. The gossip king had already detailed that Becca Kufrin made it to Arie’s final rose ceremony, but he has additionally explained that Becca’s ex-boyfriend pops up in Peru and proposes to Kufrin too.

It seems that Becca and Ross had a lengthy on and off relationship that started when they met in college. Jirgl’s LinkedIn profile notes that he attended Minnesota State University at Mankato from 2008 to 2013 and Kufrin attended the same school during the same timeframe.

Steve’s Bachelor spoilers note that production flew Jirgl in toward the end of filming and to do something that big, they had to know that they were going to be filming some intense drama. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that Ross does propose to Becca, but she says no. Shortly after that, Arie continues with the rose ceremony and the couple reportedly remains together at this point.

Fans of the show should brace themselves for lots of teases about a Bachelor franchise first, and this one is legitimately buzzworthy. It is not uncommon for exes to show up and try to woo their guy or gal back on the Bachelor and Bachelorette shows, but it usually happens earlier in the season. Plus, this is the first proposal that has happened in this kind of circumstance.

The show will surely play this up as the season continues, hyping how big a toll it takes on Luyendyk as he makes his final decision. It will make for dramatic television, but Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that this ultimately doesn’t change the course of Arie’s final rose decision. Season 22 of ABC’s The Bachelor is now airing on Monday nights and fans will be anxious to see this drama involving Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca Kufrin, and Ross Jirgl play out down the road.