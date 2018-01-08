Scheana Marie’s Ex-Boyfriend Rob Attends Opening Night Of Her Las Vegas Show, Says He’s ‘Proud’ On Instagram

Scheana Marie had the support of her former boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, when she took to the stage for the first time in Las Vegas for her new show, Sex Tips for a Straight Woman from a Gay Man.

According to a post on Instagram, Scheana Marie recently revealed that her ex-boyfriend was in the audience when she began her role in the Sin City series and thanked him for his support after he shared a photo and kind message to her with his fans and followers.

“I’m so unbelievably proud of this one,” Robert Parks Valletta wrote in a post to his fans and followers on January 6, along with a photo of himself and Scheana Marie.

In his message, Robert Parks-Valletta congratulated Scheana Marie and encouraged her to continue to take risks, be fearless, and place her trust in God. He also said that everything will work out just as it should before saying that they world can now see just how talented Scheana Marie truly is.

“Thank you so much for coming opening night! That meant the world to me,” Scheana Marie wrote in response.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta dated for nearly a year before splitting this past October. At the time of their breakup, the actor told his fans and followers on Instagram that he and the reality star had parted ways in the comments section of one of his photos from Italy. As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, the breakup confirmation came just a short time after Scheana Marie encouraged her ex-boyfriend to come back to Los Angeles.

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Scheana Marie began dating Robert Parks-Valletta at the end of last year after announcing her two-year marriage to Mike Shay had come to an end. Then, in the months that followed, Scheana Marie appeared anxious to have her divorce finalized so that she could quickly get married to Parks Valletta.

To see more of Scheana Marie, Robert Parks-Valletta, and their co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.