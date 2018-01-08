Audrey Roloff Comes Down With A ‘Nasty Cold,’ LPBW Star Asks Other Moms For Help On Not Passing It To Ember

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff has a “nasty cold,” as she shared recently on Instagram. More important than her own health, however, is baby Ember Jean’s health, and Audrey is asking other moms how she can keep from passing on her cold to her baby daughter, InTouchWeekly is reporting.

“What are your go-to cold/flu remedies for yourself while nursing, and for your littles?! Getting sick while pregnant/nursing is the worst and I’m always on the hunt for pregnancy/nursing approved remedies.”

Audrey then went on to say that she’s trying to be proactive against the flu rolling into her house, potentially knocking out her or her baby (or husband Jeremy, of course). She listed a lot of steps she’s taking to try to mitigate her cold and protect against the flu, and it seems like she’s mostly all about natural remedies. Specifically, she’s been taking extra Vitamin D, cutting out sugar, doubling up on honey, washing and sterilizing sheets and toothbrushes and such, and using natural remedies from a brand she believes in: Thieves. She’s also been praying, she says.

As far as passing her cold on to Baby Ember through her breast milk, it looks like Audrey might be in the clear. According to Baby Center, cold and flu germs don’t pass through breast milk.

Fans, always helpful, have been quick to offer their advice. One fan suggested a handful of other herbal remedies, recommending green juice (apparently a nutritional supplement), golden milk (almond or coconut milk with ginger, turmeric, and coconut oil), and ACV (shorthand for apple cider vinegar, in the nutrition industry). Another suggested elderberry syrup and Boiron Oscillococcinum, a “homeopathic remedy” marketed to help with cold and flu symptoms.

So will all of these natural remedies actually work? Well, it depends on how you define “work.” There is no cure for the common cold, so no matter what you do you’re not going to get rid of your cold virus until it’s run its course.

However, some natural remedies do seem to show promise in battling cold symptoms, according to Healthline. Ginger, garlic, echinacea, honey, and your mom’s favorite standby, chicken soup, are all believed to help, at least somewhat. None of it will make you get rid of your cold any faster, or prevent you from giving it to your baby, but they will at least help with the symptoms.

Meanwhile, as of this writing it’s not clear when Little People, Big World will return for a new season.