Cameron Diaz Sparks Pregnancy Rumors In New Photos

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden may finally be having a baby after being married for more than three years. The 45-year-old actress sparked pregnancy rumors when she was spotted hiding her belly by wearing an oversized sweater paired with baggy pants this weekend. Radar Online shared photos of the rumored pregnant star carrying some shopping bags with her pal Lake Bell.

Us Weekly recently reported that Cameron wanted to focus on getting pregnant with Benji and that’s why she has stopped taking acting projects for quite some time. The last time she was seen on the big screen was in 2014 when she starred as Miss Hannigan in the reboot of the classic film Annie.

An insider revealed that Diaz enjoys being a housewife to Madden and staying at home. She would also love to be a mom someday. The couple would reportedly be very happy if they will have a miracle baby. Their wish is to have the opportunity to become parents and not think of having a large family right now.

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have allegedly been trying for a baby ever since they got married. An insider claimed that the blonde beauty has been trying to get pregnant with the 38-year-old rockstar for years and this has brought them closer. Their marriage has allegedly been an emotional ride, but they do believe that it will lead to a happy ending.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

During an interview at Goop’s Wellness Summit, Cameron revealed the reason why she decided to marry Benji. She explained that she had boyfriends before, but she knew that the Good Charlotte member is husband material. The actress described him as her partner in life and in everything.

The Bad Teacher star admitted that they are different from each other, but share the same values – and that could be having their own family. Unfortunately, this has not yet happened, which reportedly added strain to their relationship. Despite the failed pregnancy attempts, Diaz and Madden are allegedly not giving up on having a baby even if that means turning to adoption.

An insider told Life & Style that the celebrity couple wanted to adopt from within the United States and has started the process. The actress has allegedly been asking her friends about adoption and has been reading books about parenting. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden reportedly wanted a newborn and a baby boy. However, they may not pursue the adoption anymore if the rumor of the actress being pregnant is true.