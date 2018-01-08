‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Is Engaged, Debuts Gorgeous Ring At The 2018 Golden Globes

Sunday’s 75th Golden Globe Awards was a big night for Caitriona Balfe, who was nominated for her role as Claire Fraser in the Starz hit series Outlander. This is the actress’s third consecutive Golden Globes nomination as best actress in a TV series. Though this year’s award ultimately went to Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, Caitriona did not walk away empty-handed.

The Outlander star caught everyone’s attention as she stunned on last night’s red carpet. She wore an exquisite Chanel silk taffeta gown in black, in support of the ongoing Time’s Up campaign for gender and racial equality. She paired her look with a black clutch and matching strappy heels. But her most eye-catching accessory of the evening was the gorgeous diamond ring on her left hand, which confirms the news of her engagement!

The 38-year-old actress, who is keen to keep her love life private, confirmed to People that she is now engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Tony McGill.

“It happened over the break. I’m very happy.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, rumors of Caitriona’s engagement swirled last week when an Australian journalist accidentally let it slip on social media. The actress did not comment on the news and instead chose to debut her gorgeous engagement ring on last night’s red carpet!

Caitriona Balfe showed off her engagement ring at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Caitriona’s sparkler is a lovely round diamond, set between two sapphires. Details of her engagement and wedding plans are still not clear, but the Outlander actress truly looked radiant and glowing at the awards show last night.

Though many Outlander fans are hoping for a Jamie and Claire pairing in real life, it is not a secret that Caitriona Balfe has been dating Tony McGill for quite a while now. The two were first photographed together showing some sweet PDA on Instagram back in January 2015. Since then, the couple has only made two official appearances together, one at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards and during Jodie Foster’s acceptance of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2016.

@caitrionabalfe local entertainment ! A post shared by Donal Brophy (@donaljbrophy) on Jan 1, 2015 at 10:23am PST

Meanwhile, Caitriona’s Outlander family sent their greetings to the actress for her Globes nomination. Sam Heughan, who plays Claire’s one true love in the series, tweeted Caitriona a sweet message. Heughan is currently in Scotland and couldn’t make it to the awards night.

“Good luck to our very own Caitriona Balfe tonight!!! You deserve ALL the awards.”

Wishing the best of luck to @caitrionambalfe at the #GoldenGlobes tonight! The whole #Outlander clan is with you. — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 7, 2018

Outlander is now in its third season. It airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Starz.