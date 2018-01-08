Halle Berry Shows Some Leg In Lacy Black Dress At 2018 Golden Globe Awards

Halle Berry showed some leg in a lacy black dress at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. The 51-year-old actress never fails to impress when it comes to her red carpet look and she delivered in spades at the awards show on Sunday night.

Just Jared reports that Halle’s sheer black dress was a Zuhair Murad design. It had bell sleeves, a plunging neckline, and detailed lacing. The cocktail dress was knee-length and had a see-through effect, but had just enough lace to leave something to the imagination. Berry also wore Jimmy Choo sandals and rings by Maxior and AS29. She also had on Helen Clip On Earrings from the Swarovski Fall/Winter 2017 Collection, according to Hollywood Life. Her hair was pulled back into a long ponytail with her bangs framed loosely at her forehead.

Halle Berry was a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards and wore black as a stand of solidarity with fellow celebrities in fighting gender inequality and combating sexual harassment and abuse. Prior to attending the Golden Globes, Halle posted a photo of her backless on Instagram as she was getting ready.

“TIMES UP! Here I Come Globe,” Berry captioned the image.

It was just days ago that Halle shared a throwback photo of her in a black bikini to welcome the new year.

Halle Berry at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on January 7. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

Halle Berry on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

Halle Berry has been nominated for a Golden Globe four times and once won for her role in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge in 2000. She broke new ground for African-American women when she won the 2002 Oscar award for Best Actress in Monster’s Ball.

How does the former Bond girl maintain such an enviable figure? When she was 19-years-old she was diagnosed with diabetes, which changed her life. She told the Los Angeles Times in August 2015 that she cut processed sugars and bread from her diet and is committed to eating clean and healthy. The Catwoman star eats plenty of veggies and drinking lots of water. She also tries to eat four small meals a day to maintain energy.

Halle Berry explained that she rarely uses weights in her workouts unless it’s for a role. She prefers to do cardio and rely on her own body weight when exercising to avoid looking “too muscly.”