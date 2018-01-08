‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cancellation: EP Addresses Concerns Over Show’s Possible End On NBC

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 is currently airing on NBC. Very few shows make it past six seasons on TV; thus, it may be quite interesting to note how this show, which debuted in 1999, was able to secure a lot of renewals through the years. Is it time for NBC to pull the plug on the show?

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 has not yet been given an official renewal order from NBC. This has sparked a lot of concern among its loyal viewers and followers, especially since things have seemingly simmered down in terms of the show’s storyline, and subsequently, its ratings.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Michael Chernuchin was optimistic that despite the fact that NBC still has not renewed Law & Order: SVU for Season 20, the series still has a lot to offer to its audience. According to Chernuchin, he is hoping to break the record and reach at least 21 seasons for the series before ultimately saying goodbye to viewers.

The executive producer explained that he cannot see any reason as to why Law & Order: SVU would not make it past Season 19, as the stories they portray remain relevant to the prevalent issues in today’s society. Chernuchin said that this was how they were able to keep viewers hooked for 19 years.

There have been growing rumors that a Law & Order: SVU cancellation was looming on the horizon. Several fans have been commenting about the changes in the show, stating that the storylines that the drama has been portraying have become quite dull and repetitive.

Other fans, however, were quick to defend SVU from its critics by stating that Law & Order: SVU is still one of NBC’s best-scripted series. Ratings report from TV Series Finale also show that the show still manages to pull in an average of 5.9 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo.

This is lower than Law & Order: SVU Season 18 ratings, but it is only down by 3.35 percent. This goes to show that there might be waning interest among several viewers of the show, but there still remains a whole lot of viewers who are wanting to see more from Olivia, Fin, Elliot, and the rest of the members of the Special Victims Unit.