Meghan Markle Reportedly Hired Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Caterer For Her ‘Bride-To-Be’ Party

With her royal wedding to Prince Harry only three months away, Meghan Markle must be in full bride mode by now. On top of other wedding preps, the 36-year-old actress is reportedly planning a special “bride-t0-be” breakfast for her friends–and she’s even hired a top British party planner!

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan has enlisted the help of Table Talk to organize and cater for her special event. Table Talk is one of London’s leading party design and catering companies. It takes pride in its “sensational food, impeccable service, and exceptional design.” Among the brand’s impressive list of clientele is another bride close to the royal family–Pippa Middleton!

Although it technically wasn’t a “royal wedding,” Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews last year is considered to be 2017’s wedding of the year. James and Pippa spared no expense and threw a truly lavish event fit for royalty! According to Mirror UK, their wedding feast, held inside a custom-made glass tent, was a sumptuous five-course meal consisting of Scottish lamb and beluga caviar.

In the same way, royal fans can expect Meghan Markle’s affair to be just as gorgeous. According to The Knot, a bride-to-be breakfast, also known as the bridal luncheon, is commonly held one day before the wedding. It is an intimate affair usually hosted by the bride to thank her bridesmaids and female entourage. For Meghan, it will be her way of catching up with her girlfriends who will be flying in from different parts of the world.

“Today, the luncheon has been reinvented as dinner at a favorite restaurant, brunch in the bride’s home, even an afternoon of group pampering at the local spa. The event can be formal and elegant, with crisp linen napkins and fine wines, or casual and fun, with pizza and pitchers of margaritas.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for their royal engagement photo at Frogmore House. Alexi Lubomirski / Getty Images

She may be marrying a prince, but Meghan Markle is still a typical bride who wants everything to be perfect for her big day. The future princess is said to be planning a “dreamy” wedding and has been spotted at Vera Wang’s boutique in Rodeo Drive, Los Angeles. The fashion designer is known for her ultra-feminine and ethereal wedding gowns.

Additionally, Meghan reportedly wanted to hold their wedding reception in Frogmore House–a 35-acre exclusive venue steeped in royal history. Frogmore House is where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are buried. It is open to the public only three days per year.

Aside from its lush gardens and picturesque views, Frogmore House has a personal significance to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple has enjoyed private romantic picnics at the estate, and it is where they held their beautiful engagement photo shoot. According to royal insiders, Meghan described it as “dreamy.”

However, the future princess’ dream reception venue has been vetoed by the Palace, The Daily Mail reported. Royal aides were concerned about practicality and instead suggested St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, which is just one mile away from their wedding ceremony venue.

“They would have loved Frogmore for the party, particularly Meghan who has called it ‘dreamy’, but they have been told St George’s Hall is far more practical.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.