WWE News: Championship Match Announced For Monday’s ‘Raw’ Episode As Superstar Returns

When WWE Raw takes place on Monday night, fans will get to see the return of a superstar missing last week, as well as a championship on the line. Over the past week or so, several superstars were affected by illness including “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman and the WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. The latter of these two superstars will be making his return to Monday Night Raw which takes place from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to PWInsider, there has been a WWE Cruiserweight title match announced for the show. Enzo will finally defend his championship after being sidelined last week due to illness. Cedric Alexander was supposed to challenge Enzo for the title but the match was called off due to Enzo needing time to recover from what may have been a bit too much partying. There were also reports that Enzo attempted to show up last Monday in Miami for his scheduled Raw appearance but was told to go back to the hotel by WWE officials. He was also taken out of WWE’s upcoming Mixed Match Challenge. Now it appears that at least the Raw title match is good to go forth based on the breaking news tweet from WWE on Twitter.

It gives Cedric Alexander another chance to win the WWE Cruiserweight title for the first time in his career. After several other members of the WWE Cruiserweight division became sidelined with various issues, it left the roster depleted. Among them was Brian Kendrick who suffered injuries after taking a stiff finishing move from Hideo Itami, and Rich Swann who is suspended indefinitely while he deals with legal issues. Noam Dar is also out of action due to a leg injury and the surgery he’s recovering from.

That leaves Cedric Alexander with a shot to win the championship. The 28-year-old star from 205 Live has won championships across other organizations including the Exodus Wrestling Alliance, Premiere Wrestling Federation, and WrestleForce. However, winning the Cruiserweight title would make for his first title win on the WWE main roster level.

Fans can watch the Cedric Alexander vs. Enzo Amore match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship during Monday’s episode of Raw. The show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the USA Network for fans to enjoy.