Brad Pitt Bids $120,000 To Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ With Emilia Clarke, Sparks Rumors

Among the avalanche of Brad Pitt dating rumors engulfing the internet ever since his split with Angelina Jolie, a new name is beginning to pop up: Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. The British actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, or Khaleesi, in the show, was among the stars present at Sean Penn’s annual gala for Haiti, held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California, as reported by Variety.

Brad Pitt, who was also present, bid an astonishing $120,000 to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with Emilia. But it seems the time is not quite right for the Fight Club star, who, despite bidding the insane amount just to be able to watch one episode with the mother of dragons, was outbid.

The bid started at $20,000 but quickly escalated with Brad entering the foray by bidding $80,000 to watch one episode with Emilia. Then he outbid himself and proposed $90,000. Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, was also present at the A-list event but seemed to be missing during the bid. Reports said he was recovering from an embarrassing episode a day earlier where he was thrown out of a New York bar.

Later during the gala event, Harington returned and was a made a complimentary addition to whoever bid the highest to watch an episode with Clarke. Pitt raised the stakes, going on to bid as much as $120,000.

Still, he was outbid. Finally, a gala-attendee ended the auction at $160,000.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

The events of the night led many social media users to speculate if something was going on between Brad Pitt and Emilia Clarke. Pitt’s name has been attached to a host of celebrities over the last few weeks as sources suggest that the actor is only looking to casually date people. Former partner Jennifer Aniston’s name has also been mentioned, but it appears they are nothing more than good friends.

Clarke, who has dated actors before including James Franco, has reportedly been single ever since breaking up with Australian actor Jai Courtney. Although she confessed earlier that she was tired of dating actors, she also conceded that the nature of her work meant she only ended up hanging out with them.

“I kind of set myself with a little rule this year: NMA. No More Actors,” she told Elle magazine. And yet it’s almost the only bloody choice; they’re practically the only people I know!”

It remains to be seen if there is any truth to these speculations about Brad Pitt and Emilia Clarke but for the moment, we can only be left awed by the insane amount Pitt bid to watch one episode with Emilia.

But, then, she is the mother of dragons, so why not?