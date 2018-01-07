‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Vs Julian – High Stakes In New Territorial War

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Julian’s (William deVry) stint in prison has only whetted his appetite for another war. Of course, Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be the target for his rage as their business interests collide. The Charles Street development will soon have these old rivals up in arms as each fight for their stake.

According to General Hospital spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, now that Ned has left ELQ, he has set his sights on a new goal: developing Charles Street. However, his avarice may lead to a split in the loyalties of the Port Charles residents. Some, like Michael (Chad Duell), believe that Charles Street has a cultural and historic value and should be preserved. Yet others, like Sonny, believe that economic prosperity would not only deepen their own pockets but would be good for the community as a whole.

Julian for one has a direct interest in Charles Street since he recently became a business owner in the region. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Julian is trying to stay on the straight and narrow, and he wants this legitimate business to succeed. He realizes that if his pub’s patrons are adversely affected by the development, this would lead to a loss for him.

Sonny's on the hunt for Faison's son, West Coast. But where will the P.K. Sinclair mystery lead him today? #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/C0eNZHfxv6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 5, 2018

TJ (Tequan Richmond) and Molly (Haley Pullos) will also be negatively affected by the Charles Street development. Their mysterious landlord is cutting off their power and is making life very difficult for them. Molly’s mother, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is also fighting to preserve Charles Street, as not to have an adverse impact on her daughter. General Hospital spoilers even indicate that the Charles Street development may be what eventually draws Julian and Alexis together again.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Julian will soon explode at Sonny. Could Sonny have a business venture that would adversely affect Julian’s new business? Or could he be Molly’s landlord from hell? Spoilers reveal that he won’t like Sonny’s underhanded business tactics and will confront the mob boss.

Of course, General Hospital fans know that these two are old enemies and that Sonny has a bulldozer mentality when it comes to his business. Spoilers predict that he will simply try to wipe Julian out.