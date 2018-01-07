Britney Spears Posts Bikini Video Of Her Hawaiian Getaway And Shares More Photos

Britney Spears posted a video to her Instagram followers on Saturday of her wearing a yellow two-piece bikini in Hawaii while soaking up the sun. On Thursday, the 36-year-old pop star had already shared photos of her enjoying vacation time on the beach with her two sons, Jayden, 12, and Sean, 11. She gave fans more by following up with a video and even more photos on Saturday.

In the video that Spears titled, “Just a sprinkle of paradise!!!!!,” the singer is seen laying on the sand then gets up and makes her way to the surf to splash around in the water.

The photos Britney added to her Instagram page also showed her two sons joining her in the water.

Spears had on a large sun hat with sunglasses that perfectly accessorized her ruffled yellow bikini, which showed off her great figure. Fans are commenting on how amazing she looks and how much her sons are growing up.

Daily Mail reports that the swimwear Britney Spears is wearing is a Pink Bow ruffled yellow bikini that costs $102 and is currently sold out.

Britney’s boyfriend is Sam Asghuri, a staffer at Royal Personal Training. The two have been together since they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video back in October 2016. Spears and Asghuri posted a sweet video of them wishing everyone a Happy New Year and doting on each other with loving words of praise.

Spears just concluded her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas after performing 250 concerts at Planet Hollywood’s AXIS; her last concert was on New Year’s Eve. Britney originally signed on for the gig for just two years but since her concerts kept selling out, she signed on for an additional two years, People reports. There’s chatter in Vegas that the pop superstar might return for another residency in the near future.

Britney Spears’ presence in Vegas reportedly helped to “usher in” a new era of residency acts that include Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars, and the Backstreet Boys. Lady Gaga announced that she’ll begin her Vegas residency later this year.

She’s not scheduled to hit the stage again until August when she headlines Denmark’s Smukfest in Skanderborg.