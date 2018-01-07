Here’s What John Cena’s Schedule Will Be Through ‘WrestleMania 34’

John Cena has made less than a handful of appearances on WWE television over the past few months, but his WWE schedule is about to change with WrestleMania 34 just around the corner. Heading into the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, Cena has announced his entry into the Royal Rumble match. There are reports about him being the favorite to win, but it’s also rumored that Cena could be doing something much bigger.

As a “free agent,” John Cena could feud with anyone heading into the grandest stage of them all. However, it’s being reported that he will be featured on both Raw and SmackDown Live over the coming months. He has already been confirmed for SmackDown’s WWE FastLane PPV as a special guest, but he has also been booked for every episode of Raw in February, WWE live events for Raw, and WWE Elimination Chamber.

John Cena isn’t announced for any events in March, but that’s likely to change over the coming months. He is scheduled to return to WWE television during Raw’s 25th-anniversary show. The expectation is his next feud will be revealed during that event and the WWE Universe is hopeful it will be The Undertaker. If that’s the case, Cena might not need to appear on television that much to promote a match with The Undertaker.

Could John Cena be wrestling his last match in New Orleans at ‘WrestleMania 34’? WWE

As much as the WWE Universe wants to see John Cena vs. The Undertaker, some rumors are claiming that Cena will be facing Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship in New Orleans. Apparently, Vince McMahon is adamant about Cena breaking Ric Flair’s world title record. That would be a historic moment for him to have on the grandest stage of them all, but there is a little bit of speculation that it could also be Cena’s last.

He may not be a full-time performer any longer, but John Cena has been clear that he’ll be available to help the company whenever he’s available. The WWE Universe knew he would return to WWE programming for “The Road to WrestleMania,” but there were some questions about his schedule. Now, it’s clear that Cena is making a full-time return to WWE television for what could be the last time in his historic WWE career.