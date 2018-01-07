Jim Ross Comments On How WWE Should Handle A CM Punk Return

Phil Brooks, more famously known as CM Punk, has been waiting for the opportunity to fight in the UFC for a second time. Despite moving on from professional wrestling, a lot of fans are still dreaming of CM Punk possibly making a surprise return to the WWE because his mixed martial arts career has not gone well.

In the recent episode of Sam Roberts’ Wrestling podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc.), WWE Hall of Fame commentator Jim Ross talked about his former role in the company as head of talent relations. Ross was responsible for the recruitment of many WWE superstars during the Attitude Era. He was asked which current non-WWE wrestlers he would like to bring to the company if he was still in the position.

Ross named Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk. “Good Ol’ J.R.” noted that Omega and Okada are two of the best wrestlers in the world today. The 66-year-old mentioned that Rhodes has rejuvenated his career in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling while The Young Bucks will benefit from the WWE machine. He pointed out Matt and Nick Jackson’s entrepreneurial skills, and how it could benefit them and the WWE.

CM Punk laughs during a promo on Monday Night Raw. WWE

As for CM Punk, Jim Ross shares how the WWE should book his return to the company. He believes that Punk will eventually return to the WWE but it would take a lot to convince him to return. If it was up to him, he would only bring CM Punk at a WrestleMania. He noted that it would just be one night and WrestleMania is the perfect event for Punk to make a WWE return.

I would try to figure out a way if there’s one more run in CM Punk. And ‘one more run’ to me means this: a WrestleMania, not 10, not two, not three, a WrestleMania. Start with let’s build to the right build and the crescendo is WrestleMania. And the only other way I’d do him is have him return at WrestleMania and not be on television. Sign, train, vignettes, vignettes, little angle, boom. His first match is WrestleMania. Yeah, that way there’s no pressure on anybody.”

CM Punk walked out of the WWE back in January 2014 and he announced his retirement in July of that same year after his WWE contract expired. Punk revealed that he would never return to wrestling ever again and he pursued a career in mixed martial arts. However, Punk quickly lost his first match in September 2016 after almost two years of training. He is still looking for a second fight but his future in the UFC is in doubt.

The WWE will hold the 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw in two weeks and there are fans who are dreaming that CM Punk is going to return at that even. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer noted that the chances of Punk returning to the WWE in two weeks is not good.