Trump Allegedly Condones Violence Against LGBT According To Alan Cumming

Instinct actor Alan Cumming said on Saturday that his new role in this TV series arrives at a time when United States President Donald Trump is “actively condoning, by his silence, violence and persecution against the LGBT community.”

According to the actor, who will portray a gay lead role in this TV series, it is of great value that the series he is working on will be done during the time of Trump.

The show, which will air starting March 11, focuses on solving crimes and is based on a James Patterson novel. Cumming will play the role of Dr. Dylan Reinhart, a former CIA agent who is lured back to his old life after the New York Police District asked his help to halt a serial killer on the loose.

Reinhart’s character, as per review, is an author and a university professor of psychopathic behavior. He had promised his husband, portrayed by Daniel Ings, that he would steer clear of a dangerous life. This promise, however, was broken after NYPD detective Lizzie Needham, portrayed by Bojana Novakovic, sought his help to catch a serial murderer who has been using his first book as a tutorial. Also part of the series are stars Naveen Andrews and Sharon Leal as integral members of the crime-solving team.

Jenny Anderson / Getty Images

Cumming, meanwhile, lauded CBS for having the courage to commit to this kind of show, which somehow tackles LGBT issues. According to him, although it is going to be a difficult time in giving such a character a platform, he thinks it is the perfect time because it needs to be done. He added that he is glad to be part of this kind of show.

Cumming, now 52, has described himself as a bisexual. Soon after his marriage to RSADA classmate Hilary Lyon got annulled, he then married in 2012 his now husband, Grant Shaffer.

Although his character in the Instinct is quite challenging, Cumming said he was attracted to playing this kind of role since there are many aspects to the character. He said that there are so many different layers to it and the challenge for him is to make it into one character.