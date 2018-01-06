ESPN Parts Ways With Ex-NFL Stars Donovan McNabb And Eric Davis Amidst Sexual Harassment-Related Allegations

Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis are no longer employed by ESPN after an internal investigation into sexual harassment that allegedly occurred at the NFL Network where they both formerly worked. The sports network initially suspended the duo on December 12.

Both ex-NFL stars were among the men named in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by former NFL Network wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor, the lurid allegations of which received a lot of publicity when the case first surfaced last month. Others named in the legal complaint include Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, and Heath Evans who were suspended by the NFL Network.

In a statement that at this writing does not appear on the ESPN PR Twitter feed, ESPN succinctly said today that “they are no longer working for us,” AP reported about the employment status of Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis. ”

“According to the lawsuit, McNabb allegedly sent Cantor sexually explicit messages during his time at NFL Network. Davis is accused of making lewd comments,” AP added.

Deadline Hollywood claims that Eric Davis allegedly also engaged in inappropriate physical contact with the stylist.

“That investigation was completed and led ESPN to drop both McNabb and Davis, according to the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter,” USA Today claimed.

The NFL Network’s investigation into the trio mentioned above is apparently still ongoing, USA Today added.

Since 2016, McNabb — the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback for 11 seasons and a 13-year National Football League veteran who was named to the Pro Bowl six times — has appeared on various ESPN shows such as “First Take” and was an NFL analyst for ESPN radio. Davis also had a 13-year career in the NFL, playing the cornerback position with four different teams, and winning a Super Bowl ring with the San Francisco 49ers while he was on the 49ers roster from 1990 through 1995. As of October, the two-time Pro Bowler co-hosted a different radio show on the ESPN network based in Los Angeles while still appearing on Fox Sports 1, primarily as a recurring “Speak for Yourself” panelist.

Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis fired from ESPN after investigation into NFL Network sexual harassment allegations https://t.co/uCnTgJyu4Y — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 5, 2018

Particularly since the misconduct accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein went public, allegations of sexual harassment have engulfed the entertainment industry, the news media, sports, and politics, resulting in many high- and low-profile firings and career implosions of alleged offenders.

The scandal also gave rise to the #MeToo movement, which the American Dialect Society named as its hashtag of the year.