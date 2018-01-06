Comedian And ‘Coach’ Star Jerry Van Dyke Dead At 86

The comedy world has lost another legend, as it has been confirmed that Jerry Van Dyke has passed away. The little brother of Dick Van Dyke passed on Friday in his Arkansas home, his wife Shirley reported to TMZ. Shirley was by her husband’s side when he passed at age 86.

According to Shirley, things went down for Jerry after the couple was in a car accident two years ago. An immediate cause of his death has not yet been announced. Jerry is survived by Shirley, his two children, and his older brother Dick.

Jerry entered the entertainment world in 1962 when he took small roles in G.E. True and Perry Mason television series. He eventually ended up on his brother’s self-titled show up until 1965. In the ’70s he appeared on hit shows like Mary Tyler Moore and 13 Queens Boulevard.

The comedian was most known for his role on Coach, alongside Craig T. Nelson from 1989-1997. Jerry portrayed Assistant Coach Luther Horatio Van Dam and was nominated for four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Later in life, Jerry had recurring roles on Yes, Dear and most recently The Middle. The actor got to star alongside his brother who also did a guest spot on the hit CBS comedy series.

Much love to my wonderful TV dad #jerryvandyke and condolences to my TV dad-in-law #dickvandyke. Jerry, you were hilarious and terrifically talented – what an honor to be able to watch up close as you and your brother create your special magic. Rest In Peace Jerry… pic.twitter.com/O5Sx12vK3q — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 6, 2018

Jerry’s death is being felt in Hollywood, as many stars have already begun to react to the news of his passing. Patricia Heaton, who played Jerry’s daughter on The Middle, sent out a touching tweet remembering her television father. Patricia described Jerry as “hilarious and terrifically talented,” and shared a sweet photo of the Van Dyke brothers.

Fans are reaching out across social media as well, remembering funny stories of the late comedian. One fan noted Jerry used to give out the best Halloween candy in his hometown. Others are remembering his role on Coach, and how authentically funny he was.

Jerry Van Dyke, Coach star and brother of Dick Van Dyke, dies at 86: Report https://t.co/vZvBXvF7kT — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 6, 2018

Condolences are being sent to Dick via social media as well, who was six years older than Larry. TMZ also reported the brothers got to spend time together over the Christmas holiday. There has been no official comment from Dick, or Coach co-star, Craig T. Nelson, just yet.