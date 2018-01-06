NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors Looking To Deal Jonas Valanciunas

Toronto Raptors’ big man Jonas Valanciunas has been the center of NBA trade rumors lately. The most recent of those rumors involve a proposed swap with one of the Toronto Raptors’ Eastern Conference rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a trade proposal on Fansided, the Raptors would deal Jonas Valanciunas to the Cavaliers for Tristian Thompson and Iman Shumpert. If the NBA trade between the Raptors and Cavaliers were to take place it could alter the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

The Toronto Raptors would receive two players in Thompson and Shumpert who does a lot of the dirty work on the basketball court. It is a trait that the Raptors sorely need with guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry serving as the primary scoring options.

The Raptors added power forward Serge Ibaka prior to the NBA trade deadline last February. He is now entrenched as the third scorer for the Raptors. Acquiring Serge Ibaka has taken away from what Jonas Valanciunas was once asked to do.

As it stands, Jonas Valanciunas could be the odd man out. The NBA trade rumors of him possibly going to the Cavaliers somehow confirms that. If the Raptors are indeed shopping Valanciunas, they will easily find a taker, however, will the Raptors get a proper return?

Jonas Valanciunas’ ability to score in the post could be the key to another NBA team’s chances of contending for an NBA title. Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

A proposed swap between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers is not the first of the NBA trade rumors involving Jonas Valanciunas. As the NBA season was beginning, the Toronto Raptors were mentioned as potential trade partners (courtesy of ESPN) with the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns have been active in finding a legitimate post presence to grow with their young team. The Raptors’ Valanciunas fits the template as a player the Suns would go after. Veteran center Tyson Chandler was rumored as the possible return for the Raptors.

Another team linked to the Toronto Raptors’ trade rumors are the Chicago Bulls.

CBS Sports lists the Bulls as a possible landing spot for Jonas Valanciunas. NBA trade rumors indicate that the Bulls have explored trade scenarios for Nikola Mirotic. The Raptors are an ideal destination for the disgruntled Bulls’ star.

For a Valanciunas for Mirotic trade to happen, Bulls’ forward must waive his no-trade clause. According to the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley, Nikola Mirotic still wants out of the Bulls’ organization. The Bulls could trade Mirotic and center Robin Lopez to the Raptors for Jonas Valanciunas, Bruno Caboclo, and a draft pick.

There will be other trade scenarios for the Toronto Raptors and Jonas Valanciunas. The three trade proposals with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, and Chicago Bulls are intriguing.