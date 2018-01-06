‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Dancer Peta Murgatroyd Lands First Movie Role

Peta Murgatroyd is making the leap to acting. The longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer has landed her first major acting role. Murgatroyd will star in the faith-based film Faith, Hope & Love, according to Deadline. The movie is written and co-directed by J.J. Englert and Robert Krantz.

In a role that will utilize both her acting skills and her dancing skills, Peta Murgatroyd will play dance studio owner Faith Turley, a recent divorcee who enters a dance contest when her studio is in jeopardy of being shut down. A partnership with a man named Jimmy Hope (Krantz) leads Murgatroyd’s character to rediscover her faith in “life, love and the pursuit of her dreams.”

Peta Murgatroyd will be joined by several big names in the film, including Mary Tyler Moore Show alum Edward Asner, Michael Richards (Seinfeld), Corbin Bernsen (Psych), and Natasha Bure (Switched for Christmas), the daughter of Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure.

After her debut movie role was announced, Peta Murgatroyd took to Instagram to write that she is “honored and excited” to be a part of Faith, Hope & Love.

“Acting has been a passion of mine since I got to LA in 2010 and I have loved every second of filming with @therealrobertkrantz and the crew,” Peta wrote to her followers. “I’m humbled and thrilled to have this opportunity!”

Peta Murgatroyd has been a regular cast member on Dancing with the Stars since 2011. She has won two mirrorball trophies, one in Season 14 with partner Donald Driver and another in Season 22 with Nyle DiMarco. Peta’s most recent Dancing With the Stars partner was singer Nick Lachey.

It is not clear yet if filming of Faith, Hope & Love will be completed before the production of the upcoming 26th season of Dancing With the Stars begins. The long-running ABC celebrity ballroom competition will feature its first-ever an all-athletes edition this spring. Peta Murgatroyd previously told Access Hollywood her contract with Dancing With the Stars actually ended at the end of the show’s 25th season in November, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be renewed. Either way, Peta Murgatroyd has long said that she wants to do other things—like acting. And now she is.

“I want to act,” Murgatroyd told Hollywood Life last year. “I want to get into TV, I would love to do Chicago on Broadway — there are things that I want to accomplish.”

Faith, Hope & Love is currently set for a November 2018 release.