WWE News: With Rumors Of The Undertaker’s Return For ‘WrestleMania 34,’ Is A Match Against Sting Possible?

As the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw approaches, it will bring about the “Road to WrestleMania 34,” and that already has a lot of rumors floating around. It’s no surprise that The Undertaker will be on that special episode, but it has started speculation that he’s going to be back for one more match at the big pay-per-view. Of course, that starts up even more discussion and now, people are wondering if he could finally face off against another legend in Sting.

When the big episode of Raw takes place later this month, it will be the first time that The Undertaker has made a WWE appearance since WrestleMania 33. That is when he was supposedly “retired” by Roman Reigns and had his so-called last match ever, but was it?

As reported by Metro, The Undertaker is rumored to have his return be much more than an appearance and it could result in a match at WrestleMania 34. A number of opponents from John Cena to Daniel Bryan have been mentioned for the legendary former champion, but of course, nothing is confirmed.

Just in the way that rumors usually do, they keep growing until everyone hears about them and many are now wondering if The Undertaker could finally get his match against Sting.

This is a match that would take a lot of work to pull off and it is seemingly next to impossible, but could it happen?

Back in 2015, Sting suffered a serious neck injury in a WWE Championship match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. That injury ultimately led to his retirement and induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, but some have said that it’s possible he could also have one more match.

Knowing that one more match is wanted by each The Undertaker and Sting, could it be against one another at WrestleMania 34? According to Forbes, a fan asked that of Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer and he doesn’t think it is too likely.

The impression we have is that Sting probably can’t get cleared to wrestle. He’s already retired. I know that if he could wrestle,he would want that match. https://t.co/esXKrHqWbf — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 2, 2018

Now, Meltzer simply states that Sting probably can’t get cleared to wrestle, but that is simply “the impression we have.” Of course, everything would depend on how both superstars are feeling health-wise and if they could be cleared to step back in the ring.

While it may not end up as the classic that could have been when both The Undertaker and Sting were in their prime, it would still be an iconic moment.

As reported by Sportskeeda last month, Sting has even put off neck surgery with the hopes of being able to wrestle The Undertaker. If he could be cleared, it is very possible that WWE could look at making this the headline match for this year’s WrestleMania 34. If this is something that is going to become a reality, the groundwork would have to begin at the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw or the Royal Rumble which are both quickly approaching.