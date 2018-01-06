Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Wants To Quit ‘KUWTK’ After Baby Is Born, Claims She Was Fat-Shamed By Her Family

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian is rumored to be ready to quit the show that made her and her family famous. The reality TV star, who is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, recently stated on an episode of Revenge Body that her family one told her that she needed to lose weight because she was “hurting the Kardashian brand.”

According to a family insider, Khloe Kardashian is ready to exit the show as soon as her baby is born, and holds a lot of resentment toward certain family members who have made her feel badly when she was heavier.

The insider also tipped off that Khloe isn’t in regular communication with anyone in her family, and they have already accepted this to be the case. As viewers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are already aware, Khloe has already cut off communication with her stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, after she transitioned from male to female. Caitlyn has revealed that this was very hurtful for her, but if Khloe has cut off communication to Caitlyn, it isn’t a huge stretch to think she cut off communication to her mother and sisters.

Khloe Kardashian evidently loves her new life in Cleveland, where she shares a home with her boyfriend and father of her baby, Tristan Thompson. According to Radar Online, he has been pressuring her not to return to the show, saying that they don’t need it as part of their income.

Khloe Kardashian recently announced her pregnancy after months of speculation that she was expecting. The star kept mum about the news for nearly six months, despite the fact that rumors had been swirling almost since she got pregnant.

Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is supposedly also expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, but she has yet to confirm or deny that this is the case. Kylie has also been mysteriously absent from family Christmas celebrations and didn’t even make an appearance on the 2017 Christmas card. It has been rumored that it is because she is self-conscious of her changing appearance.

Kim Kardashian is also expecting a baby in 2018, which will be delivered by a surrogate.