‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Rejects Heartsick Bill But Justin Plays Matchmaker For ‘Still’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) at first fights his feelings for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and wants nothing more than for her to reconcile with his son. But when it becomes obvious that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) won’t take her back, Bill decides to fight for the woman he believes is the love of his life and gets an assist from his crafty sidekick Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears).

Steffy Wants Liam, Rejects Bill

As next week kicks off, B&B spoilers promise that Steffy goes to see Bill. She confided in Katie Logan (Heather Tom) about her night with Bill after Katie spotted the paternity test and grilled her. Steffy wants to warn Bill that news of their infidelity is spreading so he can be on his guard. Bill wants time to talk with Steffy and wants to be there for her to comfort her. Bill loves Steffy, even though he’s willing to give her up if she gets a shot to stay with Liam, but things change in coming days.

Bold and Beautiful spoilers for next week from She Knows Soaps reveal that Bill drops by the cliff house to check on Steffy and she tells him that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) knows about their infidelity. She admits both Liam and Katie saw the paternity test. Bill wants to reassure Steffy and lets her know that he’s there for her, but she doesn’t want anything to do with him. The actress told Soap Digest that Steffy “would prefer to have nothing to do with Bill” and she tells him, “Get out!”

Appalled by the behavior of his father and his wife, Liam makes it clear to Bill that there are severe consequences for his actions. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/f9WmNCs9fd #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/OsHaznu9Jq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 6, 2018

Bill Increasingly Desperate, Steffy Hopeful

Bold spoilers say that Bill has no choice but to leave when Steffy kicks him out, but he’s upset and desperate to patch up Liam and Steffy’s marriage. Both Katie and Waytt confront Bill about his deplorable behavior, according to other B&B spoilers for next week. As everyone takes hits at Bill, he’ll be very contrite and apologetic, but there’s no way Dollar Bill will remain everyone’s whipping boy for too long. Everything hinges on Liam. If Liam wants to reconcile with Steffy, Bill will stay silent.

Steffy has a glimmer of hope about her relationship with Liam when he comes to see her on Friday, January 12, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central. Steffy thinks because Liam came back to their home that he might be ready to forgive her. But the new CBS promo shows that Liam is only back to discuss the future of the child Steffy’s carrying and to pack his things. Liam tells Steffy they have to “make some decisions” and then he walks out for good. Steffy will be stunned.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Jan. 8-12. Steffy becomes hopeful of reconciliation with Liam. https://t.co/pcLk1wvFDs #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/R4Oi3qHiC7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 6, 2018

After Liam Walks Out, Bill Steps Up

The latest B&B spoilers promise that the return of Hope Logan (recast Annika Noelle) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) learning about Steffy’s betrayal means that Liam will have his hands full. Soap Hub spoilers say that Hope and Sally will be all over Liam and he won’t have a moment to think about Steffy. But someone that is thinking about Steffy is Bill. He begged his son not to walk out on his pregnant wife, but Liam is finished and can’t even look at Steffy. Bill thinks Steffy doesn’t deserve to be alone.

Bill goes back to Steffy to plead his case. He loves her, he thinks she has feelings for him, and things can’t get any worse since everyone knows about their cheating. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) gets physical with Bill, but nothing can punish Bill more than the guilt he’s feeling. But Bill’s attitude soon changes, and he becomes his old defiant self. He thinks Liam is wrong to walk out on a pregnant woman and decides to step up and fill that void in Steffy’s life, but she doesn’t want him there.

B&B spoilers tease that Justin can’t stand to see Bill heartbroken and will do some matchmaking to help Dollar Bill win the woman he loves. Will Steffy fall for Bill and Justin’s scheme? Can she look past her love for Liam and see new possibilities with Bill? ‘Still’ fans have been waiting for this moment for years, and with Liam moving on, it seems it’s time. Catch up on the latest Bold spoilers for the week of January 8-12 and check back often for all the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news