Major Update About Roman Reigns Winning ‘Royal Rumble’ Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns has been the rumored main event of WrestleMania 34 for a long time. The expectation was that Roman would win the ‘Royal Rumble‘ Match and capture the WWE Universal Title on the grandest stage of them all. There have been rumors about Braun Strowman winning the championship at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, which would be a drastic change of plans for the WrestleMania 34 card.

Creative plans may change, but that rumor has been debunked and the expectation is Lesnar’s title run will continue into WrestleMania 34. Despite the fact that Brock will remain the Universal Champion, it is not a guarantee that Roman Reigns will win the ‘Royal Rumble.’ In fact, it has been reported that Roman Reigns won’t be winning the upcoming bout. Instead, it will likely be John Cena or Shinsuke Nakamura who wins.

Since Brock Lesnar won’t make an appearance during the WWE Elimination Chamber in February, WWE officials are planning something else to make the PPV must-see. The expectation is the No. 1 Contender will be decided in the Elimination Chamber Match, which Roman Reigns will win. That way Lesnar vs. Reigns will happen at WrestleMania 34 without booking the Royal Rumble Match with the most obvious winner.

‘Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is still the plan for the WWE Universal Title Match at WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

Roman Reigns doesn’t have the greatest track record in Philadelphia, especially with the WWE Universe. In 2015, he infamously won the ‘Royal Rumble’ with the crowd booing him out of the building. WWE officials avoiding the same kind of response from the fans could be smart given how much favor he has earned over recent months with the WWE Universe during The Shield’s brief reunion and his IC Championship reign.

There has been some speculation about Roman Reigns holding the Intercontinental Championship and the WWE Universal Title after WrestleMania 34. It’s unclear what the powers that be have planned for Reigns after the grandest stage of them all. It’s unlikely he will hold both titles for long, but that will depend on the WWE Universe and how they react to Roman’s booking. The only thing that’s clear heading into the WWE Royal Rumble Match this year is not to expect Roman Reigns to win the match for the second time.