‘Sister Wives’ Spoilers: Kody Brown Stresses Over Cost Of Mykelti’s Wedding

It is almost time for a new season of Sister Wives and it looks like Kody Brown is going to be stressing out about one thing. His daughter Mykelti’s wedding is coming and when you have this many kids, nothing is cheap. They talked her into waiting a bit for her wedding so it wouldn’t be right after her sister’s wedding and they could afford for both to be nice. Us Weekly shared the details about Mykelti’s wedding planning and what has Kody freaking out.

In a preview of the new season, Mykelti and Tony are talking about their wedding plans. They want to do tacos for their wedding, but they want street tacos, which are steak. They can’t even bring in their own food and this is going to end up getting expensive. Mykelti and Tony tell Kody Brown that they are wanting to have 400 guests at their wedding. They are going to have to try to find a way to lower that price to make Kody happy.

Christine Brown explained to the camera that they want their daughter to have a great wedding, but they also don’t want to be taken advantage of and they think that 400 people is a lot. Who knows what they are going to decide on, but they may have to meet in the middle somewhere. It could end up being around $30 a plate and that is just the food for the wedding guests.

In reality, Mykelti and Tony are already married, but the fans are just now getting to see all of the preparations. It can be hard to plan a wedding, especially when so many people are involved in trying to help and put in their ideas.

Don’t miss the new season of Sister Wives when it airs on TLC. The new season will start on January 7, on TLC. New episodes will air every Sunday night. A lot of this season will focus on Mykelti’s wedding. The Inquisitr already shared the news that Meri Brown will also be opening up her own bed and breakfast this season and that will all play out.