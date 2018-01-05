WWE News: Rap Stars Explain Why They Love Ric Flair

There is little debate when talking about the greatest professional wrestler of all time. When looking at in-ring performance and great matches in wrestling history, most wrestlers and fans point to WWE Hall of Fame legend “Nature Boy” Ric Flair as the best to ever step foot in a wrestling ring. What is interesting over the years is that Flair has developed a reputation outside of wrestling as well. For some reason, much like the classic movie Scarface became a landmark movie for many rap stars and fans, Ric Flair has somehow become an icon for rappers as well, with many of them namedropping him in lyrics and interviews. The website High Snobbery looked at what rappers love Ric Flair, and the answers were interesting.

Ric Flair Lives The High Life

Throughout his entire WWE career, as well as the years before Ric Flair made his debut in the most prominent wrestling promotion in the world, he lived the life that his character bragged about. Even if he didn’t have the wealth that he boasted about, Flair spent money like it was going out of style and his debt and financial problems became public knowledge.

However, over his WWE career, Flair made sure to point out how much money he had. Snoop Dogg took part in the ESPN documentary about Ric Flair on ESPN and said that he grew up watching Ric wrestling. He said that Flair’s character represented what he and other hip-hop artists wanted to become.

Snoop Dogg said that the flamboyant attitude and personality was what many young hip-hop artists strived for. As a result, Ric Flair was always a “part of our culture and life.” He said that they love and cherish Flair and he is held very high in the black community.

A$AP Rocky even went as far as to compare rap to professional wrestling in general. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, A$AP Rocky said that “rap is the new wrestling” and Flair is a perfect example of that.

Ric Flair Fought To The Top

The article even pointed out how “Nature Boy” Ric Flair had to start out at the bottom and fight his entire way to the top. Flair was in a plane crash that could have ended his career before it started. Lightning struck him. He went through many obstacles that could have destroyed a lesser man.

Travis Scott had mentioned how he had to work harder than others to make it in hip-hop because his parents wouldn’t back his dreams. That is the same as Flair, whose documentarian Rory Karpf mentioned that Ric told him his parents only saw him wrestle maybe three times and never supported his career choice – even after he became a star.

Thank You For All The Respect @OffsetYRN

You Are Stylin’ And Profilin’ Sir! WOOOOO! Ric Flair Drip! ???? pic.twitter.com/Y9cOR0oLxA — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 15, 2017

A perfect example came at the end of 2017 when hip-hop star Offset immortalized “Nature Boy” Ric Flair with personalized jewelry – something that Flair loved. While Flair is a legend in the WWE, it seems that the rap community has a strong love for him as well.