General Hospital Spoilers For Jan 8-12: Maxie Gets Dark Premonition, Peter Defends Lulu, Kim Upset About Drew

General Hospital spoilers tease it will be an exciting week in Port Charles, and there will be several confrontations in town. Nathan (Ryan Paevey) will continue to deal with the big reveal involving his paternity. Lulu (Emme Rylan) will chase her dreams of being an investigative journalist. Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) will blow off her top, and based on rumors it might have something to do with Andrew Cain (Billy Miller).

In Defense Of Impressive Journalism

Lulu will continue to chase leads, and next week General Hospital spoilers tease she will get in serious trouble. However, someone will come to her rescue. It seems like Peter will defend Lulu’s actions, and she will continue to defend the witty journalist under her week.

Prior General Hospital spoilers revealed Peter will have a special project for Lulu, and it might have something to do with the twins. The Jason and Drew drama continue to be a hot item in Port Charles, and uncovering the mystery behind the mind mapping study will look great in Lulu’s portfolio. While trying to keep Lulu’s hopes up, General Hospital spoilers tease Peter will also be at Drew and Sam’s beck and call.

Search For Faison

As reported by Inquisitr, Lulu will try to locate Faison. She will get some help from Nathan who will receive news from Dr. O (Kathleen Gati) that Faison happens to be his father. This reveal will bother Nathan and he will be on a mission to track down his father. Nathan feels more threatened since he has no idea where Faison is. His father can’t be trusted, and it will be better to know where Faison is rather than always having to look over his shoulder.

Next week, General Hospital spoilers tease Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will have a nightmare. Given the upcoming revelations about Nathan’s father, it might have something to do with Faison. There are speculations involving Faison’s plans for Nathan’s unborn child, and there might be some baby snatching in Maxie’s future. Coincidences rarely happen in General Hospital, and Maxie’s nightmare on Thursday, January 11 seems to be a premonition. On the same date, Dante will be furious with Nathan. This seems to be linked to his search for Faison’s whereabouts.

Dr. Nero Is Upset

General Hospital spoilers for next week suggest Dr. Kim Nero will be irate. While there are many reasons for her to be in a sour mood, this line might be a hint on her reaction about Drew’s involvement in Oscar’s life.

Spilling the beans to Drew was hard for the new doctors in Port Charles. She gave Drew a choice about what he plans to do now that he knows he has a teenage son. While the big reveal was quite a shock, spoilers from She Knows for January 12, Friday tease Kim will be furious, and this might have something to do with Drew giving Oscar some advice. Being a father to a teenager will prove to be one challenging task, and General Hospital spoilers tease Kim might have some issues with how Drew fathers Oscar.