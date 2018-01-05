Dorit Kemsley Dishes On ‘RHOBH’ Season 8 Drama With ‘Close’ Friend Lisa Vanderpump

Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump’s friendship will reportedly be tested during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8.

According to a new interview, the mother of two will soon face drama with Lisa Vanderpump and longtime star Kyle Richards.

“In any close friendship, you always have those moments where your friendship is tested. Sometimes, in a group like us, it’s a bad cast of telephone,” Dorit Kemsley explained, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on January 5.

During a sneak peek at next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Vanderpump, and Kyle Richards are seen having what appears to be a tense chat over lunch. In the clip, Vanderpump tells Kemsley that if Richards wants to be mean, she’ll know it. Then, Richards fires back at Vanderpump, stating that if she does say something mean, she certainly won’t do it in a sneaky manner.

Later in the episode, Dorit Kemsley appears to become a bit unhinged as she takes aim at her co-star Camille Grammer, who is seemingly blindsided by her co-stars’ comments. However, before Kemsley tells Grammer she is a “stupid b***h,” Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, attempts to defuse the situation.

A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:12am PST

Dorit Kemsley also addressed her relationship with Lisa Rinna during the interview, claiming that she and Rinna got to know one another during Season 8 in a way they hadn’t during Season 7. As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will recall, Kemsley and Rinna feuded throughout the seventh season of the show but decided to give their friendship a fair shot at the beginning of Season 8.

As Dorit Kemsley explained, her interaction with Lisa Rinna during Season 8 was “a very different experience.”

Dorit Kemsley first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s seventh season as a friend of Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd. Now, the mother of two is enjoying her sophomore season of the show.

To see more of Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.