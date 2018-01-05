‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Monday, Jan. 8: Rafe Plans To Confess, Abigail’s Request, Theo’s New Crisis

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, January 8 reveal some interesting things will happen in Salem. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) intends to tell Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) the truth. However, someone surprising could stop him. Also, Abigail (Marci Miller) approaches Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) with a request. Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) is devastated all over again when Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) experiences new complications.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Rafe plans to tell Hope about Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). The keyword used in the magazine was “intend.” This suggests that he plans on it but might not go through with it. Some fans predict that Ciara Brady might be the reason. Even though she previously wanted to expose Rafe, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) might have talked her out of it.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Abigail will have a request for Stefan DiMera. Wanting to keep her friends close and enemies closer, she has a plan. She decides to ask the new heir to give her and Chad (Billy Flynn) jobs at DiMera Enterprises. It is a good way to find out what is going on. Fans will have to wait and see if Stefan takes the bait or not. Also, Stefan will get an eyeful when he sees Abby only wearing a towel.

Ciara Brady has already received a few devastating blows. However, she will get another one, and of course, it has to do with the boy she loves. She finds out that Theo might leave Salem for additional treatment. Even though he doesn’t want to leave, his health will take a downward turn next week. This might force him to leave town for his recovery. This will be sad news for everyone involved.

As for Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal he is up to no good. Just when Kate considers giving him a chance, he will blow it. SoapCentral reveals he will deceive Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). Also, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will be comforted by a familiar face. That individual is Tripp Dalton.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.