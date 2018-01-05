Fans Ecstatic To Learn Beth Chapman And Kim Zolciak Are Friends

Reality show fans were given quite the surprise last night when Beth Chapman and Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared sweet messages with one another on Twitter. Fans of the ladies quickly noticed the exchange and were happy to learn the women were friends.

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman tweeted out to Kim Zolciak from The Real Housewives of Atlanta last night while watching Zolciak on Steve Harvey’s talk show.

“Watching my girl @KimZolciak on @IAmSteveHarvey,” Beth tweeted, “you look so good girl.. Happy New Year Girl!”

Kim noticed her friend reached out and responded promptly. The Don’t Be Tardy star admitted she adored Beth and wished a Happy New Year back to the Chapman family. Fans of both ladies were excited to learn about their friendship and noted their happiness in the comment section.

“Finding out that @MrsdogC knows @Kimzolciak made my day,” one user commented on Kim’s tweet.

On Beth’s post which has been liked over 160 times, fans commented that they loved the Biermann and Chapman families so much, while many loyal Dog the Bounty Hunter fans continued to wish for a new show. This is a sentiment routinely found on any of Beth’s social media posts. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Beth has recently been re-tweeting fans pleas for a new show featuring the Chapman family and their bounty hunter business.

Kim appeared on Steve with her husband Kroy Biermann yesterday, and the couple played “You Should Know That.” Steve quizzed the couple on how well they knew each other, and the duo passed with flying colors.

In addition to the game, the couple also discussed having another child. Kroy underwent a vasectomy after Kim gave birth to her twins, but now the pair is discussing having the vasectomy reversed. Steve joked with Kim about wanting a seventh child, as the reality star is already a mother to Brielle, Ariana, Kaia, Kane, Kroy Jr., and Kash.

To see more from Kim Zolciak, watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday night on Bravo. Beth and her family can be seen in Dog the Bounty Hunter syndication episodes on A&E.