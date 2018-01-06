NeNe Leakes Thinks Two ‘RHOA’ Cast Members Should Be Replaced

NeNe Leakes, the self-proclaimed HBIC of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has never been one to bite her tongue. Ahead of the Season 10 premiere of RHOA, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, NeNe told Andy Cohen that she believed Porsha Williams should have been fired along with Phaedra Parks. Now, the reality star is sharing her opinion on the rest of the cast, which, in her opinion, needs a bit of a shakeup.

Speaking to TooFab, NeNe Leakes revealed that she believes two of the cast members, which include Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Kim Zolciak, Kenya Moore, and Cynthia Bailey, should be fired and replaced.

“If I had it my way, I would get rid of two girls and bring in two new ones for excitement. You know, after a while with some of the girls, they just don’t have anything going on exciting enough to be a main cast member.”

Given NeNe’s recent statements about Porsha, and the feud between them that is currently playing out on RHOA, some users on social media are assuming that Porsha is still one of the ladies NeNe wants to have replaced. Don’t expect her to confirm this speculation anytime though.

“But I better keep who I think should go to myself because the moment I say anything, all h**l breaks loose,” Leakes added.

Perhaps NeNe doesn’t want a repeat of the fallout of publicly calling for the firing of a cast member. Porsha Williams was none too pleased after Nene’s interview with Andy Cohen. Earlier this season, RHOA’s viewers were given a front row seat of their confrontation. Porsha has also addressed NeNe’s comments in interviews since then. While some fans — mainly Porsha’s — feel that her anger is justified, NeNe doesn’t believe that Phaedra should have been upset. In her mind, she didn’t owe Porsha any kind of loyalty. Besides, she was giving her “good advice.”

“I think Porsha needed something to run with and that’s what she did,” NeNe said. “Porsha and I hadn’t spoken to each other since the Season 8 reunion show. We were not friends! I was free to say and feel whatever I wanted to. I didn’t cross any friendship lines. Porsha stopped speaking to me simply because I gave her advice that quite frankly was good advice.”

The other cast member who social media thinks NeNe is referring to is Kim Zolciak, who NeNe has also been embroiled in a bitter feud with. The feud was ignited after Kim’s daughter, Brielle, implied on social media that NeNe had roaches in her home. NeNe hit back, calling the mother-daughter duo racist, which, of course, only escalated the feud.

Even so, Kim doesn’t believe that her relationship with NeNe has been severed forever.

“Never say never,” said Kim when asked if she saw a reconciliation with NeNe in her future. “But she’s definitely done a little bit of damage this last time, with social media, and kind of her mouth.”

As of the time of this writing, none of NeNe Leake’s RHOA castmates have responded to her statements, but if history is any indication, it won’t be long before at least one of the ladies does.