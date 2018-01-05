‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Jan. 8-12: Abigail Asks Stefan For Favor, Kiriakis Schemes Continue, And More

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 8 reveal the action and suspense will continue in Salem. Prepare for a shocking week full of juicy tidbits for nearly every character.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Monday’s episode will feature Abigail (Marci Miller) asking Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) for a favor. She wants him to rehire her and Chad (Billy Flynn) at DiMera Enterprises. One thing about Abby is that she is good at convincing people of things. This will be no exception and it would be a good way to keep their eyes on what Stefan is doing behind the scenes.

However, that isn’t the only scenes Stefan and Abigail will share. He ends up seeing her wearing nothing but a towel. This makes his crush on her even more intense. With his feelings, Abby could probably convince him to do just about anything.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, January 8 also reveal Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) plans to confess. Even though he slept with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney,) he was broken up with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) at the time. Will he tell the truth or will Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) agree to keep it a secret? On this day, Ciara will also learn that Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) could leave Salem.

Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghis) deceives Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). This might be bad news for “Kandre” fans.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, January 9, expect a few medical emergencies. First, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will experience guilt all over again. Theo takes a turn for the worse. Also, Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) ends up having a dizzy spell. Plus, expect Will Horton (Chandler Massey) to offer Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) an apology.

On Wednesday, January 10, Chad hires Steve and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) to perform a job. He wants Black Patch to dig up dirt on Stefan DiMera. Lani Price (Sal Stowers) finds out she is pregnant and must decide what to do. She will consider abortion, but a series of events leads to her another decision.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, January 11 reveal Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will fake fight again. As fans know, they are setting up Eve (Kassie DePaiva). However, what they don’t know what she overheard could end up backfiring once again.

Also, JJ will resign from the police force, while Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) makes her debut, according to SoapCentral. Anna hires Steve to go after Stefano (formerly Joseph Mascolo).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, January 12 tease that Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) will pay Brady and Eve a visit. A sneak peek photo shows Brady with his hands around Vivian’s neck. Also, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) get closer as they celebrate their future. Meanwhile, Abby starts to question Stefan about his past.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.