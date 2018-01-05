‘DWTS’ Star Kym Johnson Shows Off Bare Baby Bump As She Works Out At 23 Weeks Pregnant With Twins

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Kym Johnson (also known as Kim Herjavec) and Shark Tank star husband Robert Herjavec announced they’re expecting twins last month. Now, Kym is showing off her bare baby bump at 23 weeks pregnant while revealing that she and her babies are happy and healthy as she hit the gym.

Kym shared a video of herself working out and lifting weights on Instagram this week while wearing a black crop top and grey yoga pants. In the footage, she could be seen lunging and lifting weights.

“Back in the studio with my growing belly!” Kym captioned the clip, which she uploaded on January 4, revealing that she’s now almost six months pregnant with twins.

While Johnson hasn’t appeared on Dancing with the Stars since early last year when she returned for Season 24, she told her followers this week that she’s still dancing her way through her pregnancy and will actually be teaching a class this weekend despite her growing bump.

“I’ll be teaching this Saturday morning 10am so come join me for Dance Fit Latin,” she captioned the video showing off her fit pregnancy to the world.

However, fellow expectant mom Khloe Kardashian was harshly criticized for working out while pregnant, causing her to hit back at fans in a pretty scathing message.

But it seems like Kym got a little more support for hitting the gym from her followers than the reality star, as Instagram users heaped praise on Johnson for sharing the video on her account this week.

“Kim you look so beautiful. I am so happy for you. Can’t wait to see those babies,” one fan commented on the clip.

Another told the dancer, “You are so fortunate to be able to do this while pregnant!”

“So happy for you guys,” said a third fan to Johnson. “You certainly are glowing and look so happy.”

John Sciulli / Getty Images

People reported that the DWTS pro also shared a photo of herself working out in the dance studio with her followers. Johnson gave an update on how she’s doing since confirming that she and Robert will be welcoming twins this spring.

Sharing a snap of herself lifting two weights level with her head, Kym wrote that she was “feeling strong” as she posed with an exercise band around her legs at her own dance studio, The Bod, in Beverly Hills.

Johnson initially gave fans their first look at her growing bump just a few days after announcing her pregnancy to the world in December.

Kym shared a snap of her bare baby bump on her Instagram page on December 14, where she posted a photo of her middle at 18 weeks pregnant.

The couple, who first met when they were paired up on Dancing with the Stars for Season 20 in 2015, confirmed they were expecting twins in a statement issued to People last month.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” Kym and Robert told the outlet of the impending arrival of their two babies while also sharing a sonogram photo on social media. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”