Kate Middleton Beauty: The Royal Rules The Duchess Must Adhere To

Kate Middleton has been one of the most adored and admired royals for years now and manages to stun onlookers with her classic fashion selections and her radiant complexion. It is no secret that the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of applying her own makeup and even did so for her appearance on the cover of Vogue, U.K. a couple of years back.

Kate clearly likes to keep her look clean and natural, but is this actually the beauty’s own choice? Apparently, the Duchess is expected to follow a number of rules which disallow the future queen from opting for more avant-garde makeup applications, cosmetics, and fashion selections.

According to royal sources, Duchess Kate has a list of royal rules to follow, including those regarding everything from etiquette to lipstick application. Harper’s Bazaar notes a few of the rules the mother of two, soon to be three, is expected to abide by.

“There’s a reason why you’ll never see the Duchess rocking a bold red lip or a bright berry colour—it isn’t really in the protocol to go above nude or pink,” the publication notes in regard to lipstick choices made by Kate. This guideline ensures that there is never a mishap involving a photo snapped with lipstick-stained teeth.

Just as bright lips are nixed in the royal rule book, so are brightly colored nails, in addition to long nails. It is for this reason that Middleton keeps her nails nude and in a short shape. As for her makeup application, Kate must ensure that her look withstands a long day at one or a variety of appearances, and must, therefore, be simple while staying put and not smudging. The stunner, therefore, applies neutral shades and simple eye makeup.

Despite her day look for lengthy events being more demure, Middleton often will add a bit more spice to her evening makeup application with darker colors to showcase her gorgeous eyes, as the publication notes.

Since Prince William’s younger brother Prince Harry has announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, all focus seems to be on how the Suits star will adjust to the rules, herself. Recent rumors swirled that Queen Elizabeth II has set her sights on giving the American beauty a bit of a royal makeover to help Markle follow the said royal rules. Such rumors have been stamped out as false, as Gossip Cop notes, yet it seems that Meghan will have to adhere to the guidelines as Kate Middleton has.

These are exciting times for the young royals seeing as Kate and William will welcome their third child in April, followed by Prince Harry’s nuptials to Meghan Markle in May.