Angelina Jolie Reportedly Not Scared Of Jennifer Aniston As Brad Pitt’s Exes Will Both Attend Golden Globes

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston will both be attending the Golden Globes on Sunday afternoon, and from what’s been said, Angie is far from worried, according to reports.

The actresses were both approached to present an award at the annual event, and neither one of them turned the offer down, a source tells Hollywood Life.

What’s interesting, however, is that Jennifer had already agreed to present at the award show before Angelina decided to attend the show and hand out a Golden Globe trophy, meaning that she had every opportunity to back out.

It’s said that Angelina Jolie was informed about Aniston being at the event prior to receiving the phone call about the possibility of presenting an award, but from what’s been said, the mother of six didn’t hesitate to say she would do it.

This would be the first time in years that Angelina and Jennifer Aniston have attended an award show together, but it’s even more interesting now because Jolie no longer has Brad Pitt by her side.

The 42-year-old Hollywood star filed for divorce back in September 2016, and ever since, tabloids have used every angle possible to drag Jennifer Aniston into the mix of things, with endless reports claiming that Brad allegedly wanted to win his Jennifer back.

While it’s unclear on whether Angelina Jolie ever fed into the stories that were reported about Brad and Jennifer possibly getting back together, fans are eagerly wondering whether the two could potentially cross paths.

It’s already believed that Angelina and Jennifer won’t be sitting near one another, and their seating positions will be spread out because the last thing that producers at the Golden Globes would want is for either actress to be unhappy.

Presumably, they won’t be sitting anywhere near one another. But there’s still a chance that they will cross paths backstage when they prepare to present their award, and fans can only wonder what that moment would be like.

While Angelina Jolie and Jennifer have been confirmed to attend the Golden Globes, there’s still no word on whether Brad will make a surprise appearance.