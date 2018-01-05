‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Calls The Cops, Traci Begs Paul For Help & Battle Over Dina’s POA

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Graham (Max Shippee) will make a bold move to take Dina (Marla Adams) away from the Abbotts. On Friday’s show, Jack (Peter Bergman) threw Graham out of the house and ordered him not to ever return. He will decide that he needs help to gain control of the situation.

Graham will find a cop and ask him to enforce his court-ordered power of attorney. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the silver fox still has a medical power of attorney in Wisconsin. There have been rumors that Graham will turn out to be John Abbott’s (Jerry Douglas) son. However, it doesn’t look like that is the case. Instead, he wants control of Dina so he can make sure he gets his cut of Dina’s estate.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Graham does care for Dina, and he promised to be there for her until she passes away. He wants to make things right with her, even if it upsets her children: Jack, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland).

The Abbotts and Graham disagree on what’s best for Dina. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack will try to turn Dina against Graham for calling the police on him, but it will not work. Jack will peg Graham as a schemer who is trying to take advantage of his mother. He puts his foot down and refuses to let his mom leave with him. Graham vows that Jack will pay for standing in his way.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Graham will say that unless they hand Dina over, he will make this a legal battle. Jack, Traci, and Ashley won’t care; they refuse to let Graham take their mother from their care.

Traci worries that the stress of the fighting could make Dina’s symptoms worse. She points out that Dina sees the Abbott mansion as her home and she feels comfortable living there. Traci sees no reason for Graham to take her from it. However, Graham doesn’t agree, and he thinks he knows what’s best for Dina.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Traci calls Paul (Doug Davidson) to handle the dispute. Paul will dismiss the officer and will side with the Abbott children.

Paul breaks the law and refuses to uphold the judge’s ruling on Graham’s power of attorney. According to the law, Graham should have been allowed to leave with Dina.

Traci is left out in the cold today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/IeTlZHiLbC — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 5, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Graham will drag the Abbott to court to decide whether Dina should live with him or her children. There’s no telling what will happen in court. The judge may feel for the Abbotts and side with them, leaving Graham without any options to hold on to Dina.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.