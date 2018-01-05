‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Vivian Alamain’s Partner Revealed, Andre Playing DiMeras For Fools All Along

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 8 reveal that Vivian Alamain’s (Louise Sorel) secret partner is revealed. As the Inquisitr previously speculated, it is Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Find out what is going to happen with the devious characters. Plus, will “Chabby” be able to stop them before they take everything?

Andre has a history of being a villain. Even so, he made everyone believe that he was reformed. At least, that he was trying to be a better man. However, it seems that he has been playing Chad (Billy Flynn) and the rest of the family for fools. According to recent DOOL spoilers, head writer Ron Carlivati revealed Kate and Chad would wonder if they were misguided to trust Andre DiMera.

Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm that their first instincts not to trust Andre were correct. Impatient to have the reins handed to him, Andre decided to drop to a deviously devilish low. According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Andre is Vivian’s secret partner.

The villain has been working with Vivian and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) for quite some time. In exchange, they promise Andre a behind-the-scenes role. However, can Vivian and Stefan really be trusted to honor their part of the agreement? Based on the type of woman that Vivian is, she probably can’t be trusted at all. Actor Thaao Penghlis discussed the storyline and what led Andre to take such desperate measures.

“Andre is next in line as heir of the family. And all of that was somehow given to Chad. Andre is the eldest; he has earned his right and the patience it took to take over. And he has better business sense. Also, when Stefano was dying, Andre was the one that was there for him. So, in his Machiavellian way, Andre has decided if you’re not going to give me what’s rightfully mine, I’m going to show you.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Andre is the eldest living child. However, he was not the favorite. Stefano always had a special place in his heart for Chad DiMera. Also, Chad has worked hard to prove himself. Andre was busy creating his own schemes in order to get what he wanted.

Thaao Penghlis teases additional Days of Our Lives spoilers. Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) nearly finds out the truth. She stumbles upon Andre and Vivian having a secret meeting. However, they are able to cover before their agenda is revealed.

Even though Penghlis confirms that Andre has not killed anyone or done anything equally horrible, he does think he deserves to be top dog in DiMera Enterprises. He also assured fans that Andre and Vivian have big plans.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.