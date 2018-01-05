Jinger Duggar Pregnancy News: Husband Jeremy Vuolo Gets Back In Shape For Baby On Instagram

Now that they have announced that they are expecting their first baby, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are making some changes. For one, Jeremy has started working out again, perhaps to keep his New Year’s resolution, with an old friend from Vuolo’s professional soccer playing days. With a little one on the way, it looks like the 30-year-old father-to-be wants to whip himself back into shape.

Jinger Duggar, who has endured a constant barrage of pregnancy speculation throughout her 14 months of marriage, finally announced that she is expecting. Considering that her sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, and her sister-in-law, Kendra Caldwell Duggar, announced they were pregnant just a few months after their weddings, the baby has come late for Jinger and Jeremy. However, it looks like the couple is more than thrilled to make space for the third member of their nuclear family.

With the baby announcement out of the way, Jeremy started taking concrete steps to prepare for his first child. This week, he uploaded a video of himself running with his former soccer teammate in an attempt to get his fitness back. He even recorded it on Instagram for his fans to see how much he was falling behind.

“This is what happens when you go running with a current professional athlete,” the 30-year-old pastor said to his phone camera as he panted and shook his head, “Forgot what it was like.”

His running partner, Luis Robles, was seen gaining distance ahead of him.

Counting On fans sent lots of encouragement to the father-to-be, saying that he needs to get in practice as he will soon have a kid to keep up with.

“You need to get back in shape Jeremy,” one fan commented. “You have a little one coming you’ll need to run after.”

Another fan exclaimed, “Married life has made you soft!”

“Nothing wrong with showing up and putting in an effort,” another fan remarked. “You did it!”

There was a time in which Jeremy Vuolo was as fit as his friend, Luis. He was a professional soccer player for the Finnish club AC Oulu, New York Red Bulls and San Antonio Scorpions.

“Following his lifelong passion, Jeremy pursued a professional career as a soccer player, playing in Finland, New York, and Texas,” states his biography on Grace Community Church Laredo website. “However, just four years after signing professionally, the Lord called Jeremy out of sports and into the pastoral ministry.”

He still misses playing soccer with his teammates and often posts on Instagram about his soccer days.

Despite the fact that he is a full-time pastor now, Jinger also seems proud of her husband’s athletic skills.

⚽️ @magnolia A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Dec 18, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got married on November 5, 2016.