Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding Menu Is Taking Shape: What We Know So Far

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding menu is starting to come into focus, and what we know so far points to a ginormous price tag and possible breaks from royal tradition.

As Bravo TV reported, there still aren’t a lot of specifics when it comes to what will be on the plates for the three meals that will be served throughout the course of the royal wedding. Here is what we know so far.

This Will Be An All-Day Affair

If you’re a culturally-Christian American, you’re probably in the wrong head space when it comes to weddings (at least, compared to British and, particularly, royal weddings). Ours are typically in the late afternoon, so the wedding party and guests can all have a dinner and party at the reception afterward.

British weddings (especially if the family has money) tend to be daylong affairs. Harry and Meghan will almost certainly take a page out of William and Kate’s book and have an early-morning wedding, followed by breakfast. That will be followed by a “luncheon” with the Queen, according to Delish, followed later by an “intimate, evening reception.”

A slice of???? from Prince William + Kate’s wedding is about to go up for sale – and it could fetch some serious cash https://t.co/aSZVY5DkRd pic.twitter.com/LqjrQUoesu — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) August 17, 2017

So What’s On The Menu?

That’s hard to say at this point. We know that Meghan Markle is a self-described “foodie,” so expect some high-quality and possibly adventurous cuisine on the menu. She’s also known to be fond of wine, so expect some high-dollar wine on the tables, too.

Rumor has it that the couple has hired London catering company Table Talk to handle the arrangements. The company’s website is rather thin on specifics of what they offer (presumably they prefer to discuss the menu with clients in-person rather than over the internet). But the website promises restaurant-quality dining done up for large groups.

“Our food is of the quality you would expect in the finest restaurants but for large numbers. Breaking boundaries in terms of what is technically possible, we always surpass expectations. The styling of our food plays a huge part of what we do, therefore presentation as well as taste is of the utmost importance.”

William and Kate’s menu, in case you were wondering, consisted of a three-course meal of salmon, lamb, and a dessert trio of Berkshire honey ice cream, sherry trifle, and chocolate parfait.

One thing that we can say with almost 100 percent certainty is that banana cake will be on the menu. Bananas are significant to the couple and multiple sources have reported that the cake will be a banana cake rather than the more traditional royal fruitcake.

Who’s Paying For All Of This?

The bride’s family usually picks up the tab for the majority of the wedding, but not in this case. The tab for the royal wedding may well run to six or even seven figures (and that’s not even counting the cost of the security involved), and while neither Meghan nor her family is broke, they certainly don’t have the kind of bank the Royal Family has sitting around. And in a statement from Kensington Palace, the monarchy confirmed that the family is picking up the bill, not just for the catering, but for the whole event.

“As was the case with the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Royal Family will pay for the core aspects of the wedding, such as the church service, the associated music, flowers, decorations, and the reception afterwards.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19.