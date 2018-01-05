‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Explains Why She Continues To Spend Time In The Sun After Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Camille Grammer traveled to Hawaii to celebrate the holidays with her family, including fiancé David C. Meyer, and while in town, many of her fans and followers online questioned her decision to expose herself to the sun after her recent battle with skin cancer.

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has undergone two cancer surgeries in recent years, one of which was to remove skin cancer, she told her fans and followers on January 4 that she was heading to the beach with her sunblock on. She then addressed those who have questioned why she continues to spend time outdoors.

“I still want to enjoy the surf and sun,” Camille Grammer wrote with her latest selfie, which showed off her impressive bikini body in a black and white striped swimsuit.

Camille Grammer went on to say that the idea of spending time in the sun after a skin cancer diagnosis may sound crazy, but her cancer was discovered “where the sun doesn’t shine.” She was also able to get through the diagnosis due to early detection and said that she was determined to continue fighting and living her life as a cancer survivor.

“I went out in the surf for a couple of hours yesterday. I caught a few waves on my [stand-up paddle board] and it was so much fun!!” she continued.

Camille Grammer took to her Instagram page in mid-December, around the time the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began airing and thanked her doctor for getting rid of her cancer cells. She also told her fans and followers that her cancer was removed and noted that she was at home resting after surgery.

Camille Grammer returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a part-time role in 2017 after leaving her full-time role on the show after filming Season 2 years ago. Although Grammer has appeared on the show from time to time since Season 2, she wasn’t involved in an official role until Season 8.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.