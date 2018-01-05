Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Unhappy That Her Family Attacks Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is set to marry Prince Harry, the fifth in line to the British throne in May 2018. People are already anxious about the royal wedding of the year, but months before it happens, the couple is now facing different controversies. One includes the actress’ family that seems to have a rift when the prince made non-consolable comments about her family when he spoke on the Radio 4 Today program in December 2016. The Suits star’s sister Samantha Markle reacted to it and it looks like the soon-to-be member of the royal family is not happy about it.

During the radio station’s flagship programme, Prince Harry said that Meghan Markle had a great time with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. He added that she had fun with the kids and said that it’s like the family the actress never had. Because of this, Samantha took to Twitter and explained that her sister always had the family she needed, and marrying only extends it.

Samantha wrote that they always have a self-sacrificing father and added that none of them was estranged. She also said that Meghan Markle was just too busy with her career, but they always made sure that they were always there for each other.

However, a source recently told In Touch Weekly that Meghan Markle wasn’t impressed how her sister reacted to Prince Harry’s comments. According to the insider, the Horrible Bosses actress is not happy that Samantha tried to get everyone’s attention, giving her unsolicited perspective. The source went on to say that the actress doesn’t want trouble right now, especially that her hands are full for her upcoming wedding.

“She has enough on her plate planning her upcoming wedding. The last thing she needs is Samantha drawing attention to herself and giving her unwanted opinion on Harry’s interview.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The half-brother of Meghan Markle, Thomas Jr. recently told the Daily Mail that he also can’t believe that Prince Harry said that during the radio interview. He said that they always spend time with the entire family, especially during holidays although they live in different parts of Los Angeles. He added that their dad, Thomas Sr. would get hurt once he learns about Prince Harry’s comments.

Thomas Jr. went on to say that their dad made sure that Meghan Markle had everything she needed and said that her sister was “very privileged.”