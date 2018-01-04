‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Kisses Lily, But Is She Ready To Accept Sam As Part Of The Family?

Young and the Restless (Y& R) spoilers tease that Friday, January 5 will prove difficult for Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil). After Jill (Jess Walton) pushed the former couple to admit their feelings for each other, they decide to try to make it will work one more time. Only one catch: Lily isn’t sure if she can accept Sam as her own child, and that’s a big problem for Cane.

According to Soap Central, Cane and Lily’s feelings for each other has grown stronger each day, but they’re not on the same page quite yet. On Friday’s show, things get a little complicated after Cane and Lily end up in a steamy lip-lock.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane will fight for Lily after their kiss. He had lost all hope that they could ever get back together. However, after Lily kisses came back, he realizes not all hope is gone. Cane will work his magic to try to convince Lily that a reunion is precisely what their family needs.

Lily clearly wants to be with Cane, but she scared. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lily is terrified of becoming attached to Sam, the child who is living proof of Cane’s infidelity. Even so, Cane believes that he can convince his estranged wife that it is in her best interest to give them another chance.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Lily may claim they are better friends and co-parents than husband and wife. The pain of what she went through after she found out that Juliet (Laur Allen) was pregnant with Cane’s child is something that she cannot get over. Cane will have some work to do if he hopes to put his family back together.

Cane will have a few ideas up his sleeve on how to convince Lily to give him another shot. Young and the Restless spoilers say that he will find new ways to show Lily that he loves her. Cane will work at coming up with plenty of romantic plans as he works to get his marriage back on track.

At first, it’s hard for Lily, as she wasn’t prepared to be Sam’s mother. Young and the Restless spoilers say that she thought that Juliet was going to assume that role. When Juliet died and left Sam motherless, Lily felt compassion for the newborn. After some time, Cane hopes that Lily will be able to accept Sam as her own child.

Young and the Restless spoilers say that Lily will soon realize that they were meant to be. Lily promised to love Cane for better or for worse, so eventually, she decides to make good on her promise. Mel Young hinted that better times are coming for the Ashby family.

