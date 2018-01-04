5G Mobile Networks Will Be Available In 12 Cities In 2018, AT&T Claims

5G networks will soon roll out in U.S. markets and telecommunications company, AT&T could be the first to do so, the company claims. By the end of this year, people in the country’s 12 cities should be experiencing a much faster mobile network speed — if AT&T will push through with their plans.

How fast the Internet connection is for mobile devices once AT&T launches the 5G network remains unclear. Depending on the systems used, the networks are expected to be at least 10 times or could be up to 100 times faster than the current 4G networks, reports Daily Mail.

AT&T Technology and Operations President Melissa Arnoldi confirmed the news in a press release, adding that the speed brought about by 5G networks will “ultimately deliver and enhance experiences like virtual reality, future driverless cars, immersive 4K video, and more.”

While it’s exciting for consumers to have an ultra-speed mobile Internet connection, AT&T hasn’t provided other details such as the exact date to expect the 5G network rollout, the type of devices that will be compatible with such speed and the exact markets that it will launch in.

sx70 / iStock

Apart from this true 5G mobile network, the U.S. wireless carrier will continue to improve their “5G Evolution” network — the name the company gave to a network much faster than the current 4G LTE’s, but not quite the true 5G because they do not exist as of today. However, if 5G will become available, it will make current LTE networks rather useless, just like how 3G data is now irrelevant.

AT&T’s plans to make the network available by this year is considered an ambitious move since 5G is expected to be available sometime in 2020. According to the Verge,5G networks follow a 10-year pattern for release, just like how it was observed with previous generations of cellular networking. LTE became available in the U.S. between 2010 and 2011 and that said, 5G should be out by 2020 or 2021.

The race as to who will be the first to release 5G networks in the country is on but AT&T is definitely not the first to make such claims. Verizon already announced its plans to push through with the network’s release in five cities by the end of this year. Sprint is expected to roll it out by the end of 2019 and T-Mobile claims to have it available in 2019, with 2020 as the year for nationwide coverage.