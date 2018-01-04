Toy Story Mania Starts Period Of Track Closures Leading Up To Full Closure Before Opening Of Toy Story Land

It is now 2018, and that means Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is actually opening this year, but when is that going to happen? All that has been officially said is that Walt Disney World’s newest land is opening sometime in the “summer of 2018.” With the start of the new year, we are heading toward its debut, and a series of closures for Toy Story Mania signals that the opening of Andy’s backyard may be closer than we think.

The details for the new land are known, and there will be three attractions inside of the place where you’re the size of a toy.

Toy Story Mania

Alien Swirling Saucers

Slinky Dog Dash

One of those attractions is already in place with Toy Story Mania, but it is about to undergo some changes. While the inside of the attraction is likely going to remain the same, the outside of the building needs some work to incorporate it into Toy Story Land and make it actually belong.

With that being said, there will need to be some periodic closures of portions of the attraction before leading to a full closure. According to My News 13, those closings have started to prepare the attraction for the new land and will continue throughout the coming months.

In May of 2016, a third track opened for Toy Story Mania, which drastically helped with the number of guests that ride it each day. For now, though, that third track is closed as of Jan. 3, 2018, and it will remain closed for an unknown length of time. This will likely cause an increase in wait times for the attraction, but it’s only the beginning.

Toy Story Mania remains fully operational, as stated by a Disney spokesperson, but the closure of the third track will slow things down a bit. It is temporarily closed so that construction can be done in preparation for the opening of Toy Story Land later this year.

After the work in the area of the third track is completed, the third track will reopen, but the original two tracks will have their turns closing as well. After each one of the tracks has its closing, Toy Story Mania will shut down entirely for some time to perform the final construction needed for the land.

As of now, the dates for the upcoming closures and refurbishments of Toy Story Mania are not known. The closing of the third track wasn’t announced either, as the attraction is still operating, but Disney will have to say something when the ride goes down entirely for a period of time.

Guests simply need to prepare themselves for this and be ready as this could seriously alter their plans at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As always, refurbishment schedules are always subject to change, but even the temporary closing of the very popular ride will create some problems. Walt Disney World is prepping for the opening of Toy Story Land later this year, and it seems that we are in the final stretch of its arrival.