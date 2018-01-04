Meghan Markle Warned Of One Royal’s Idiosyncrasies And Cautioned To ‘Keep Her Distance’ In New Report

It’s the year of Meghan Markle as her wedding to Prince Harry in May draws closer by the day, and people on both sides of the pond are soaking in all the information that’s out there about the former Suits star. Despite all the rumors about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton being at odds and reports of some jealousy on Kate’s part with Meghan getting all the attention these days, the two have proven those rumors wrong, according to what Now to Love reports.

Kate and Meghan have had “several girls nights out” since Meghan’s moved into Harry’s cottage on the Kensington Palace premises. Kate brings Meghan to the members-only SoHo House, which is a safe zone away from the public eye, as well as the paparazzi.

From what several different sources have shared about their nights out together, their chats are all about planning Meghan’s wedding. This includes what to do for a bachelorette party. According to the reports, Kate’s filled-in Meghan on all the things the Queen would expect from Prince Harry’s future wife when it comes to a party for her and her girlfriends.

It can’t be wild or anything that draws the attention of the press. While Meghan is all about keeping within the Queen’s good graces, she still wants to have some fun at this party and be able to walk away with great memories to carry with her through her life. Kate has suggested they have the bachelorette party at the SoHo House because the Queen won’t be privy to what goes on behind the closed doors of that club, according to reports.

This latest report suggests that Kate has taken Meghan under her wing and is filling her in on all things royal, including other members of the royal family. Meghan has not only met Camilla, Prince Charles’ wife and Harry’s stepmother, but she’s also reportedly received Camilla’s “seal of approval,” according to Now to Love.

Kate has “warned” Meghan to “watch out” for Camilla, as she is known for her tendencies to “stir up trouble.” While being cordial is the thing to do when it comes to Camilla, Kate did warn Meghan to “keep her distance.”

Meghan spent the holidays with the royal family, and according to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry told reporters that the family “loved having her there.” The Queen had a picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on her desk, which was visible during her televised Christmas speech.

It is reported that the Queen likes Meghan Markle, and she even made mention of welcoming new members into the royal family in the coming year, which was widely assumed to mean both Kate and William’s new baby as well as Meghan Markle.

Kate and Meghan don’t live far from one another at the Kensington Palace compound, so Meghan has dropped in for tea with Kate on several occasions. Despite all those earlier rumors of the two not getting along, it looks as though they not only get along, but they actually enjoy each other’s company.