Khloe Kardashian Talks Maternity Clothes, Baby Gender, And Why She Kept Pregnancy A Secret On ‘Ellen’

Khloe Kardashian was a glowing mom-to-be as she sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday for what was her first interview since confirming her pregnancy. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, now six months pregnant with her first child, proudly showed off her growing baby bump and talked about how she’s coping with her pregnancy so far.

According to Khloe, the first trimester “was the worst” for her. She shared that she seems to be always out of breath these days. Dressed in a white body-hugging dress with a long robe, Khloe looked so happy about becoming a mom. When Ellen DeGeneres teased her about her tight dress, Khloe said that she’s trying to hold out wearing maternity clothes–she clearly wants to display her growing belly!

I’m going to try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible.

Khloe also explained why she decided to keep the first part of her pregnancy a secret. She only confirmed the happy news a few days before Christmas in a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a photo of her pregnant belly with boyfriend Tristan Thompson behind her, she wrote that this was her “greatest dream realized.”

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has always been open about wanting to have children. Back when she was still married to Lamar Odom, her fertility struggles were heavily documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashian.

“I just wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me,” the Kardashian sister told Ellen.

I’ve wanted to have a baby for so long and it’s just the perfect timing in my eyes. God always has His plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so.

As for the baby’s gender, Khloe said that she and Tristan still don’t know whether it’s a boy or a girl. She added that they are planning to find out soon to avoid any more surprises. When asked if she and Tristan are planning to get married, Khloe admitted that they are talking about it but they aren’t in a rush.

According to People, Khloe Kardashian began dating the Cleveland Cavaliers player back in September 2016. The two have been inseparable ever since, often being spotted displaying their affection in public. Tristan Thompson, 26, has a one-year-old child from his previous relationship.

In her Ellen interview, Khloe gushed about her boyfriend and said that he’s such a great dad. She added that it’s been “surreal” how he’s been so supportive and helpful to her during her pregnancy.

He’s so great just during the pregnancy. I think he makes me more excited, too—I’m excited!

Meanwhile, Khloe may not be the only one from the Kardashian-Jenner clan who’s pregnant. Her youngest sister Kylie Jenner is also rumored to be expecting her first baby. Unlike Khloe, however, Kylie has not yet confirmed the reports. The 20-year-old has been staying away from the limelight since news of her pregnancy broke. She also skipped the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas photo, fueling more baby rumors.

Ellen DeGeneres didn’t pass the opportunity to grill Khloe about her younger sister, but the KUWTK star did her best to play coy.

“Is Kylie craving yet? She’s pregnant,” Ellen jokingly asked.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about. Come on, Ellen!” Khloe laughingly replied.

I don’t know, you’ve got to ask Kylie. Why don’t you get Kylie on the show?

Khloe Kardashian is due to give birth around March or April, while Kylie Jenner is believed to be due in February.